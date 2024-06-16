Munjya Box Office Collection Day 9: Sharvari's Film Is A Few Crores From 50

Image was posted on Instagram. (Image courtesy: sharvari)

Sharvari Wagh's Munjya is making all the right noises at the ticket counters. The horror-comedy, on its second Saturday, breached the ₹ 45-crore mark. On Day 9, the film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, minted ₹ 6.5 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. After this, the film's total collection now stands at ₹ 45.3 crore, the report added. Munjya, which hit the theatres on June 7, features Sharvari Wagh as Bela, and Abhay Verma as Bittu. The plot revolves around an angry spirit Munjya, who is accidentally unleashed by Bittu. Munjya is backed by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik's Maddock Films.

On Sunday, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a detailed breakdown of Munjya's box office collection so far. Taran Adarsh said that Munjya is having a “victorious run”.

Sharing a poster of Munjya on X (formerly Twitter), Taran Adarsh wrote, “50 NOT OUT… Munjya is all set to hit a half-century today [Day 10; second Sunday]… The film continues its victorious run, remains the first choice in mass pockets/heartland, despite a new release [Chandu Champion]… Sees 80% growth on [second] Sat. The extended weekend - holiday on Monday - will add to the solid run of Munjya… It will be interesting to see where its lifetime business lands. Incidentally, the two money spinners from Maddock Films – Zara Hatke Zara Bachke [2 June 2023] and Munjya [7 June 2024] - were released in the first week of June. [Week 2] Friday 3.75 crore, Saturday 6.75 crore. Total: ₹ 47 crore. India business. Box office.”

Ahead of Munjya's release, Sharvari Wagh, in a conversation with news agency ANI, talked about her character in the film. Sharvari Wagh said, “My character is a modern girl who wants to achieve her dreams and prioritises them before everything else, which I think we all do nowadays. Many girls will relate to my character. Her dating life is also quite confusing, many girls will relate to that too. A very beautifully written character."

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Munjya 1.5 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “Munjya, shot with great flair by cinematographer Saurabh Goswami, is rarely spooky enough to deliver jump scares…The acting in Munjya is mercifully not as over the top as the storyline is. The spotlight is on the eponymous creature but Abhay Verma as the boy struggling to hold on to his sanity does enough not to be overshadowed. Mona Singh, Sharvari Wagh and Suhas Joshi (as Bittu's Ajji, a key cog in the Munjya backstory) are all more than adequate in a film in which the focus isn't really on them.” Read his complete review here.

For those who don't know, Munjya is the third segment in Dinesh-Vijan's much-loved horror-comedy universe. Their previous films include Rajkummar Rao's Stree, and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya.