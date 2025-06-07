As <i>Munjya</i> Completes A Year, Sharvari Calls Her Song <i>Taras</i> 'Extremely Special'

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sharvari marked one year since Munjya's release, recalling nervousness and excitement. Sharvari received praise for her role and her first solo song, Taras, from Munjya. The film Munjya is a horror comedy based on Indian folklore, produced by Maddock Films.

One year ago today, Sharvari graced our screen as Bela in Aditya Sarpotdar's 2024 horror comedy, Munjya.

Marking the 1-year milestone, Sharvani shared glimpses from before the film's release, she was both nervous and excited.

Posting some behind-the-scene shots from the drama on social media, Sharvani penned a note on her official Instagram handle that read, "1 year ago, on this day our film #Munjya released. With hope, courage & love we introduced our bundle of happiness & hardwork to the world.. I remember leading upto the release my conversations with Dinoo sir, Aditya sir & Abhay were filled with nervousness and excitement but who knew 1 year later we would be here celebrating our superhit film .. aaaah!"

Aside from receiving praise for her performance in the movie, the diva also garnered a lot of eyeballs for her song Taras.

"#Taras will always be extremely special because it was my first solo song & to experience the love that I receive for it even today is unreal.

Thank you to you all - the audiences who championed our film & gave us so much to look forward to in our careers ahead! This journey would be incomplete without y'all," Sharvari wrote.

Showing her gratitude to the entire Munjya team, she shared, "Thank you to each & every one of you who made this possible #DineshVijan @aditya_a_sarpotdar @verma.abhay_ @amarkaushik @pvijan @sharadakarki @shraddha_thorat_ @monajsingh @ayootaran @bhagyashreelimaye - @maddockfilms family & the whole cast & crew."

Sharvari concluded the post on a sweet note saying, "Ps. Who knew this scary little creature #Munjya would bring so much love & happiness to my life!"

The male lead, Abhay Verma too shared a BTS video on Instagram, to mark the anniversary.

His caption read, "1 saal se ye realise ho raha hai aapke pyaar se badkar kuch nahi hai."

Backed by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, the drama talks about the legend of Munjya from Indian folklore.

Along with Sharvari, Munjya also stars Abhay Verma, Sathyaraj and Mona Singh in crucial roles.

