OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: <i>Son Of Sardaar 2</i>, <i>The Fantastic Four</i> And More

With the arrival of yet another weekend, there is a stellar mix of films and web shows that promises something for every kind of viewer. Whether you are drawn to heartwarming family sagas, mind-bending dramas, or edge-of-the-seat thrillers, there is plenty to dive into.

Take a look at the top 10 OTT and theatrical projects releasing this week:

1. Son of Sardaar 2 (July 25) – Theatres

Ajay Devgn is back in this sequel to the 2012 hit. The film mixes Punjab's colourful chaos with high-voltage action and comedy. Mrunal Thakur plays the female lead in the Vijay Kumar Arora directorial.

2. Happy Gilmore 2 (July 25) – Netflix

Adam Sandler returns as the hot-headed golfer in this nostalgic sequel. Set years after the first film, Gilmore returns to the sport to pay for his daughter Vienna's ballet school.

3. Justice on Trial (July 21) – Prime Video

Judge Judy questions how fair the justice system really is. Along with her team, she re-creates real-life cases where the final verdict followed the law, but did not always feel right.

4. The Steve Harvey Show (July 21) – Netflix

The iconic '90s sitcom gets a streaming revival. Whether you grew up with Steve Hightower or are discovering him for the first time, this school-set comedy still delivers feel-good laughs and classic one-liners.

5. Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War (July 23) – Prime Video

The new season of Shiny Happy People dives into Teen Mania, a huge youth group that once packed stadiums with rock music and purity pledges. Behind the loud shows and good vibes was a darker side, led by a leader whose goals went way beyond just faith.

6. The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25) – Theatres

The movie features Pedro Pascal as Mr Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing. The trailer shows a cool 1960s-style Manhattan with a retro-futuristic vibe, where the Fantastic Four will have to take on new enemies with the shadow of planet devouring super villain Galactus in the background.

7. Trigger (July 25) – Netflix

In a South Korea where guns are strictly banned, a wave of illegal weapons starts slipping through the cracks. A determined cop is on a mission to stop it, but things get complicated when he crosses paths with a smart and slippery arms dealer who always seems one step ahead. The cast includes Kim Nam Gil, Kim Young Kwang, Woo Ji Hyun and Kim Won Hae.

8. Trainwreck: P.I. Moms (July 22) – Netflix

This documentary digs into a wild reality show from the 2000s about moms working as private investigators. Things go off the rails fast when a drug scandal takes down the whole show.

9. Letters From The Past (July 23) – Netflix

When a young woman stumbles upon a hidden secret from her past, a stack of old letters becomes her only clue. To find the truth, she sets out to track down the people who wrote them.

10. The Winning Try (July 25) - Netflix

After his career takes a hit, a former rugby star returns to his roots to coach his old school's team. Along the way, he helps the boys find their game and finds a second chance for himself too.