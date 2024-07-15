Zeenat Aman's Interview From The Era When She Made 'Very Few Public Appearances': 'Was Fully In Family Mode'

Zeenat Aman shared this image. (courtesy: ZeenatAman)

Zeenat Aman dug out an old interview, hosted by BBC Asian Network, where she talked about the trajectory of her career and the role of heroines in the domain of Indian commercial cinema as her latest Instagram entry. Clad in a red saree and shiny blouse, Zeenat Aman can be heard saying, "In the framework of Indian commercial cinema, it's very easy to get stuck with labels. And I think, it's very difficult for people to break away from that once it's thrust upon them. Mind you, in Indian commercial cinema, women sing songs, they look pretty, they do a few weepy scenes and that's it." Zeenat Aman also said she got recognition with Hare Rama Hare Krishna and eventually got "absorbed" into the mainstream mode. However, the actress did meatier roles in films like Bandhan Kachche Dhaago Ka, Insaaf ka Taraazu, and Satyam Shivam Sundaram. The actress concluded that labelling her as "glamour-puss" was a biased view.

Zeenat Aman shared a long note about the interview and its relevance in her life. She wrote, "There's nothing quite like a video from the late 80s to make me feel like a fossil! BBC Asian Network invited me for a lengthy interview at such a turning point in my life. I was just bowing out of the public eye, having become the mother of one, but not yet two sons. And was fully in "family mode".

She continued, "It's far more surreal to see myself frozen in time in such interviews, than it is to see my old filmography. I felt then that I had experienced so very much of life already, and that it would be smooth sailing here on out. Boy! Was I wrong. It makes me laugh that the Zeenat I imagined to be so mature then, now seems to me such a naive and lovely young thing. So just remember that when times are tough, better things await. And when times are wonderful, enjoy them to the fullest because a hiccup is surely around the corner."

The film veteran added, "Anyway, ignore my "You Tarzan, Me Jane" outfit, and enjoy this clip of my reflections on my career and that unshakeable "glamour-puss" tag! It's quite rare because it's from a period of time where I made very few public appearances. I was going to post a picture of my new haircut, but this felt more fun! And as always, your thoughts and comments are cherished."

She wrote in the post script, "P.s: I cannot claim credit for this video, but you can find the entire interview on YouTube!"

Like her other posts, this post too drew appreciation from fans across generations. A fan wrote, "We demand a ZA audio book! That diction." Another fan wrote, "Urge you to write a biography." Another comment read, "We don't want to ignore anything about your 80s look." Take a look:

Ever since Zeenat Aman made her debut on Instagram, her posts have become the talk of the town. From on-screen nudity to tips on parenting, from privacy of celebs to sartorial choice, Zeenat Aman pours her insights into every post. The actor is known for her performances in movies like, Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Hare Rama Hare Krishna.