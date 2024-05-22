Inside Zeenat Aman's New Fitness Journey: 'Now I've Got No More Excuses'

Zeenat Aman shared this image. (Image courtesy: thezeenataman)

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman is a fan-favourite on social media. From sharing advice on love and life to regaling us with anecdotes of her active years in Bollywood, Zeenat Aman's Instagram posts are always a treat. Now in a series of Instagram Stories, the star has shared that she has embarked on a new fitness journey. Standing on a treadmill, Zeenat Aman is dressed in comfortable athleisure clothes. Along with the image, she wrote: “Now I've got no more excuses!” She shared her joy at being able to hit her step from “the comfort of home” and added that she uses a massage gun after her workout session. Did someone say "inspirational" yet?

Check out the images here:

Earlier this year, Zeenat Aman spoke about the concept of ageing gracefully. Sharing an image of herself in what she called a "Griselda-inspired look," Zeenat Aman wrote, “I am often told that I have aged gracefully. On a physical level, it isn't that extraordinary. The rarified atmosphere of stardom is geared precisely towards this purpose. Any “star” you see has a team of people in the wings - nutritionists, personal trainers, make-up artists, hair stylists, clothes stylists, dermatologists, dentists, sometimes cosmetic surgeons and more - working frantically to smooth their hair, erase their wrinkles, cinch their waist, and doll them up, all while the star themself projects nonchalance.”

“Now ageing gracefully in emotion and conduct. That's the tricky one. I know that being famous, or “on trend” as they say, invariably invites clout chasers and those desperate for a modicum of your relevance to rub off on them any which way. So, what if it involves blatant lies! It's just surprising when such behaviour comes from someone you expected better from. I wish I could say most people leave these idiotic antics behind in their youth, but alas that's not the case,” wrote Zeenat Aman, concluding the note by saying: “Oh well, nothing really new here. It's the same story, just a different year. So, you may as well admire my Griselda-inspired look.”

Zeenat Aman's upcoming project, Bun Tikki, directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, features Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi in significant roles.





