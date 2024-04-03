Zeenat Aman In A Candid Pic From Mumbai: 'Looking Forward To Staying Put For A Bit'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: thezeenataman)

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman's recent Instagram post is all about "flights, hotel rooms, sets and waiting in the vanity." Zeenat Aman, who is all set to make a Bollywood with Manish Malhotra's Bun Tikki, treated her fans on Instagram to another post of herself from the Mumbai airport. Sharing the picture, Zeenat Aman expressed her wish "to stay put for a bit." She wrote, "Touchdown Bombay. Life has been a blur of flights, hotel rooms, sets, and waiting in the vanity. I do love to work, but these travels and 12 hour shifts take their toll. Now I'm looking forward to staying put for a bit. There's really no place like home."

She signed off by asking her fans to suggest the topic for her next post. She wrote, "I'd love for my next post to be about something of your choosing. An old film? A personal hobby? A family anecdote? Write your suggestion in the comments and I'll pick one that resonates. Please remember to be respectful and don't ask questions that you wouldn't like to be asked in return."

Last month, Zeenat Aman shared a throwback picture of her debut assignment – an ad campaign for Khatau Textiles. The 72-year-old star also wrote a detailed note about her early modelling days. The picture, attached to the post, shows 16-year-old Zeenat Aman in a printed saree. In her note, the veteran actress wrote, “I'd say I was a demure and determined teenager. It was among my very first assignments. An ad campaign for Khatau Textiles I believe. These were early days, and at 16, I was still decoding the camera's desires. I was learning my angles, trying out poses, and projecting the confidence I didn't yet feel.”

Meanwhile, Zeenat Aman will be next seen in Bun Tikki. In the Faraz Arif Ansari directorial, she will essay the role of Sitara Jaan. The film also features Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi.