Zeenat Aman Recalls Working With Rajesh Khanna: 'I Was Totally Intimidated By Him'

Zeenat Aman and Rajesh Khanna in a film still. (courtesy: BombayBasanti)

Zeenat Aman, who worked with film legend Rajesh Khanna in films like Ajanabee, Chhailla Babu, Jaanwar and Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka, in a recent interview with Film Companion, recalled her experience of sharing screen space with him. She recalled, "I remember when I had just started in the film industry and Rajesh Khanna was the phenomenon. Oh my god, I mugged up all my lines so that I wouldn't flub a single thing. I was totally intimidated by him but did I show him? Not at all. I went to him and I performed. So when I went back to my makeup room, I was like, Wow. I just gave a shot with a superstar. I think that's the right attitude to have."

Rajesh Khanna, who made his Bollywood debut in the year 1966 with Aakhri Khat, was the star of hit films like Aradhana, Anand, Kati Patang and Safar among many others. He married actress Dimple Kapadia in 1973. In the same year, Dimple Kapadia's debut Bollywood film Bobby, co-starring late actor Rishi Kapoor released. The actor-politician was posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour. Rajesh Khanna died in July 2012.

Zeenat Aman's iconic film credits need no introduction. The former beauty queen is the star of hit films like Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbani, Dostana and Dharam Veer, to name a few. In terms of work, she will next be seen in Bun Tikki with Shabana Azmi, Abhay Deol.