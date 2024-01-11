The Time Twinkle Khanna Told Sister's Fiance That Her Dad Was Vinod And Not Rajesh Khanna

Twinkle Khanna shared this image. (courtesy: TwinkleKhanna)

Twinkle Khanna shared a sister appreciation post in her latest Instagram entry. However, the striking part of her extensive note was a prank that she played upon her brother-in-law Samir Saran when he first came to meet Rinke Khanna. Twinkle told him that the two sisters have different fathers. Twinkle recounted, " I informed him, 'You need to know we have different fathers. My father is Vinod Khanna, and hers is Rajesh Khanna, that's why I am tall and she is not."

Twinkle shared two pictures along with her post.In one of the pictures, she can be seen with her father superstar Rajesh Khanna and younger sister Rinke Khanna. In another picture shared, Twinkle and Rinke, dressed in easy-breezy clothes, can be seen posing by a beach. Twinkle began her post with the striking differences between her and Rinke's physical attributes. She wrote, "My sister and I are a year apart. I was always the giant, and she was petite. At times, we resembled Tom and Jerry, and sometimes, depending on my weight, Laurel and Hardy. Of course, we teased each other mercilessly. As her husband likes to recount, when he first came to meet my sister, I informed him, 'You need to know we have different fathers. My father is Vinod Khanna, and hers is Rajesh Khanna, that's why I am tall and she is not."

She described her sister as her rock-solid support system. Twinkle Khanna wrote, "My sister was livid, though I thought it was quite funny. But whenever I am in trouble, she is the first one by my side. She calls me every day, even if it's to chat about mundane events. I can't say that if life is a desert, she is my only oasis, but I know that under the scorching sun, she will definitely share that wide-brimmed hat with me, even if it's just to throw some shade my way."

Twinkle concluded her post with these words, "Here's to sisters and what would we do without them. What is the funniest thing your sister has done to you? Let me know in the comments below." Take a look:

Twinkle Khanna often treats her Instafam to her famjam pictures. She shared a picture with Rinke from their holiday diaries (the picture she shared in today's post as well) and wrote, "The best part of this holiday? Meeting my sister after a year and a half. The longest we have been apart in four decades." She added the hashtag Khanna sisters.

On Rinke's birthday, Twinkle posted a candid picture of Rinke and wrote, "Happy happy birthday sister. May you never be blue, always look good in your Jimmy Choos and not have to deal with too many fools( except me)" Take a look:

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar got married in 2001. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar co-starred in films such as International Khiladi and Zulmi. The couple are parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist and the author. She is also an interior decorator, the owner of The White Window, and a film producer. Rinke Khanna is married to Samir Saran and lives in London.