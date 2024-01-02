What Twinkle Khanna's Maldives Vacation With Husband Akshay, Kids Aarav And Nitara Looked Like

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy twinklekhanna)

Twinkle Khanna just had an amazing family winter break in the Maldives. The actress-turned-author has shared a fun-filled montage proving that she had the best time of her life with her loved ones. Twinkle Khanna, on Tuesday, dropped a clip, offering insights into her “truly paradise” vacation. The clip begins with Twinkle Khanna riding a bike, but eventually losing control and banging it into a pole, leaving Akshay Kumar, who is recording her, in splits. The next frame shows Akshay enjoying snorkelling in the turquoise blue water. We also caught glimpses of Akshay and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Channelling her inner Mrs Funnybones, Twinkle Khanna, in the note attached to the clip, spoke about her hilarious New Year's resolution—converting cellulite into wine. Sharing the post, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “Aside from banging my wayward bike into a pole, this was truly paradise. It has also been a holiday where taking it a step further from Jesus who turned water into wine, I have already performed my own transmogrification by turning wine into cellulite…Now let's see if I can perform another miracle and reverse this situation. If you have any grander resolutions feel free to inspire others by throwing them in the comments below.”

On the occasion of her 50th birthday, Twinkle Khanna shared a video of herself snorkelling amidst the aquatic life. She wrote, “On my 50th birthday, my eyes and heart are still filled with wonder when I look at the world around me and at my family. People may cite great philosophers, but I follow Dory from Finding Nemo, where, no matter what life brings, she says, ‘Just keep swimming.' May the adventures never cease.”

Akshay Kumar shared a marvellous birthday post for his wife Twinkle Khanna. The actor dropped a hilarious video on Instagram that begins with Twinkle Khanna posing for the camera while standing amidst a lush green landscape. The text on the top of the frame reads, "Who I thought I married." The moment the text "Who I actually married" flashes on screen, Twinkle is seen posing next to a colossal statue of Hulk. While doing so, she can be heard saying, "Ye hega putla, ye hega asli hulk (This is just a statue, I am the real Hulk)." Along with the video, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Long live my Hulk! Thank you for adding so many years to our life through your humour. May God add many more to yours. Happy Birthday, Tina.” Responding to Akshay's birthday post, Twinkle commented, “You got Hulk and Bruce Banner.” (a mix of the mighty Hulk and his super-intelligent alter ego).

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Mission Raniganj. Up next, the actor will share the screen space with Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actor also has Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline.