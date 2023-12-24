Watch: Akshay Kumar And Tiger Shroff's Blockbuster Entry At An Event Atop Police Van

Still from a video posted on X. (courtesy: lakshit_tiger)

While we eagerly await the on-screen collaboration of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the dynamic duo is busy creating off-screen magic. On Saturday night, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff attended the annual Umang event organised by the Mumbai Police. In a video, which has been doing the rounds on social media, Akshay and Tiger Shroff are seen perched atop a police van. The duo are seen acknowledging the cheers by waving at fans. A fan page shared the video on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the caption, “Tiger Shroff at Umang 2023 with Akshay Kumar.”

Akshay Kumar also shared a video from the event on his official Instagram handle. In the video, Akshay and Tiger Shroff can be seen walking with police personnel following them. Akshay looked sharp in a black and white OOTD, while Tiger Shroff opted for an uber-cool look. Captioning the video, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Always fun catching up with my Chote Miyan, Tiger Shroff, whether it's for Umang, volleyball, or #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan.”

Earlier, Akshay Kumar posted another video featuring his co-star. In this clip, Akshay, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani engaged in a friendly game of volleyball with the Bengal Warriors, one of the teams in the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Akshay, who co-owns the Kolkata-based franchise, offered a sneak peek into the match on his Instagram profile. The video shows the stars delivering their A-game on the court. This friendly match occurred before the start of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10, which kicked off on December 2.

Sharing the video, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Just before the beginning of the Pro Kabaddi League, got a chance to play a friendly game of volleyball with my Bengal warriors. Glad to see you guys shining in the league so far. Proud of #AamarWarriors. And it was double the fun when Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani joined in!! Guess karo hum jeete ya nahi? [Guess whether we won or not?].”

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, will be hitting the big screens on Eid 2024. In addition to Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is a remake of the hit 1998 film of the same name directed by David Dhawan, which featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda.