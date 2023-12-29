Akshay Kumar's Birthday Post For 'Asli Hulk' Twinkle Khanna Is Major LOL

Twinkle Khanna in still from the video. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar's birthday wish for wife and author Twinkle Khanna is simply marvelous (pun intended). He posted an ROFL video on Instagram, in which Twinkle Khanna looks pretty as ever she poses for the camera standing at a lush green landscape. The text on the top of the frame reads, "Who I thought I married." As the text "Who I actually married" flashes on screen, Twinkle is seen posing next to a colossal statue of Hulk and she says, "Ye hega putla, ye hega asli hulk (This is just a statue, I am the real Hulk)." LOL. Twinkle Khanna reacted to Akshay Kumar's wish and she wrote, "You got Hulk and Bruce Banner" (a mix of the mighty hulk and his super intelligent alter ego).

Sharing the video, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Long live my Hulk! Thank you for adding so many years to our life through your humour. May God add many more to yours. Happy Birthday, Tina." Check out Akshay Kumar's post here:

Akshay Kumar surely knows how to add humour to every birthday post that he shares for Twinkle. Sharing a LOL video last year, Akshay Kumar wrote in his caption, "While you may be glad to have missed my live performance the other day, I'm glad I get to witness you and all your madness every single day! But as much as I love you, I really think you should stop singing. And Happy birthday Tina."

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna shared a video on her birthday and she wrote, "On my 50th birthday, my eyes and heart are still filled with wonder when I look at the world around me and at my family. People may cite great philosophers, but I follow Dory from Finding Nemo, where, no matter what life brings, she says, 'Just keep swimming.' May the adventures never cease."

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar got married in 2001. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar co-starred in films such as International Khiladi and Zulmi. The couple are parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist and the author. She is also an interior decorator, the owner of The White Window, and a film producer. Her last project as a film producer was the National Award-winning film PadMan, which starred her husband Akshay Kumar in the lead role. She also runs a digital content company called Tweak India.