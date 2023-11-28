Twinkle Khanna Reveals How She And Akshay Kumar Are Keeping A Family Tradition Alive

Image shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: twinklerkhanna )

Celeb couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna exude couple goals and there latest Instagram post stands as proof. Twinkle Khanna on Tuesday talked about how she and Akshay Kumar are keeping up their family traditions at their house. in a Instagram post, Twinkle revealed they spend most of their evenings playing cards with each other just like Akshay Kumar's parents did every night. Twinkle shared a throwback photo of her and Akshay from their Vogue shoot. In the photo, the two were dressed up while playing cards at their house. Sharing the memory, the former actor wrote, “While we play 10 rounds of rummy most evenings, it's not always in such fancy attire.”

“His parents played cards every night, and I suppose we've continued the tradition in our own way. What rituals, big or small, have you upheld?” Twinkle Khanna continued in her post.

Take a look:

Earlier, Twinkle Khanna, who recently completed her Master's degree from the University of London, attended an event with husband Akshay Kumar there. She also met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the event and documented the moments from the meeting on her Instagram profile. On her Instagram handle, Twinkle Khanna shared a video, in which Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is seen performing. The latter half of the video features Twinkle posing with Rishi Sunak and Akshay Kumar. She mentioned that is was "pretty cool meeting" Rishi Sunak and that his mother-in-law Sudha Murthy remains her "hero." Rishi Sunak is married to Sudha Murthy and Narayana Murthy's daughter Akshata. Twinkle Khanna had earlier interviewed Sudha Murthy for her digital platform.

Twinkle Khanna wrote in her post, "As much as I dislike wearing heels and dressing up, this evening was worth all the damaged toes. Sudha Murthy remains my hero, but it was pretty cool meeting her son-in-law, the prime minister Rishi Sunak. Also put the sound on and hear Andrea Bocelli. Congratulations Anu Hinduja."

Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist and the author of Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones - all of which were best-sellers. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's line up of film includes Welcome 3 (titled Welcome To The Jungle), Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue and Housefull 5.