Here's Why Twinkle Khanna Posted A 'Cheesy' Wish For Sister Rinke On Her Birthday

Twinkle Khanna with Rinke Khanna. (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna )

Highlights Twinkle Khanna posted a photo of sister Rinke Khanna

"Happy birthday, Rinkston!" she wrote

You "can make me laugh at the most somber moments," wrote Twinkle

Former actress and Dimple Kapadia-Rajesh Khanna's younger daughter Rinke Khanna celebrates her 44th birthday today. On her special day, her sister Twinkle Khanna wished her in a really "cheesy" way because...wait for it...Rinke Khanna eats cheese. Sharing a photo of Rinke Khanna, the actress-turned-author wrote: "Happy birthday, Rinkston! Here's to someone who can make me laugh at the most somber moments. The last lot of Rinkes was manufactured in the seventies and they have clearly lost the mould, because they don't make sisters like you anymore" and added: "Since you eat cheese, unlike me, I thought I would slather some onto your birthday greeting as well." LOL.

Check out Twinkle Khanna's post for sister Rinke here:

Rinke Khanna was born on July 27 in 1977. She featured in a couple of films like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Yeh Hai Jalwa and Pran Jaye Par Shaan Na Jaye. Her last film was 2004's Chameli.

A few days ago, Twinkle Khanna posted a picture from her childhood featuring herself, Rinke and their aunt Simple Kapadia. Check it out here:

Earlier this year, Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna reunited after "a year and a half." It was the "longest they have been apart in four decades." See what Twinkle had posted then:

Twinkle Khanna is married to actor Akshay Kumar, who is the star of films like Padman, Rowdy Rathore, Rustom, Khiladi and Andaaz. The couple are parents to two kids.

Twinkle is the author of bestselling books such as Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones.