The Reason Zeenat Aman Took 'Any Work' That Came Her Way: 'With No Husband To Turn To...'

Zeenat Aman shared this image. (courtesy: ZeenatAman)

Zeenat Aman's detailed captions on Instagram often provide a sneak peek into her life. Whether it's her love for animals, her classic films, or her family, the veteran star writes about everything. On Monday, the actress shared her gorgeous pictures and recounted the time when she faced financial issues. In the caption, Zeenat Aman wrote, “Those excruciating weeks that turned to months that turned to years. The time when the work dried up, the body aged, and one felt their relevance slip away. At first, there was the sheer relief of anonymity. But then came the fear of how to keep food on the table. With no husband to turn to, no sibling to lean on, and two helpless children to provide for, it was terrifyingly lonely.”

Zeenat Aman also mentioned how she said yes to any projects and even did odd jobs to bring food to the table. She said, “Those were the years I took pretty much any work that came my way. I did not have the luxury of discernment or whimsy. It was bone-rattling drives to nondescript towns for event appearances, accommodation at no-star hotels with filthy sheets, trite renditions of ‘chura liya' in smelly halls, poorly drafted scripts that pushed me to the edge of sanity, being jostled like a prop during stifling photo ops… and then there were the other odd jobs. Teaching poise and etiquette, writing agony aunt columns, even narrating audio tapes.”

Expressing her gratitude towards the people who offered her work, Zeenat Aman added, “This was life as a ‘has been' and I find no shame in it. I am grateful to those organisers who offered me jobs, to those fans that turned up to attend those events, for those laughable paycheques that kept the lights on in my apartment.”

Zeenat Aman concluded her note by sharing how she is “wildly picky” about her work now. “This caption is my assertion of two matters. That there is dignity in all labour. And that, with some persistence and luck, the tough times can ease. I am wildly picky about work now. The kids reject half a dozen collaborations and requests on my behalf everyday. It is a privilege I enjoy, but do not take for granted,” the actress wrote.

Read the full note below:

Zeenat Aman will be soon seen in Bun Tikki, alongside Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol.