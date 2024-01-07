Abhay Deol On Working With Zeenat Aman And Shabana Azmi In Bun Tikki: 'Little Film That Dares To Dream Big'

Image was posted on Instagram. (courtesy: abhaydeol)

Abhay Deol's next film, Bun Tikki, has fans eagerly awaiting its release. The actor recently shared a picture from the set featuring co-stars Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi, along with director Faraz Arif Ansari. Zeenat and Shabana exuded regal charm in ethnic attire, while Abhay and Faraz showcased their effortless coolness. In the caption, Abhay expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with legends, reflecting on his journey from an underconfident child to being a part of this remarkable project. He wrote, “I was quite the under confident, under achieving, bullied child. No one had any expectations of me and neither did I inspire confidence from anyone. But that's the beauty of life, anything is possible, so don't stop learning. Now here I am, working with these two legends, Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi, pictured here along with my director Faraz Arif Ansari who is not a legend, (yet!).”

“Believe in yourself, validate yourself, it's the internal that influences the external. Only you can put yourself down, or up, don't give that power away to anyone. Our film “Bun Tikki” is almost over, and like me, it's a little film that dares to dream big. So can you! Thank you Faraz Arif Ansari, for believing in me,” Abhay Deol added.

In response to Abhay Deol's heartfelt post, director Faraz Arif Ansari expressed deep affection for the star, stating, “I love you beyond words can comprehend, Abhay Deol. just very grateful that i get to share my life with you in this lifetime.” Additionally, Animal star Bobby Deol joined the conversation by posting red hearts in the comment section.

A couple of weeks ago, Zeenat Aman also shared a sneak peek of her character Sitara Jaan in Bun Tikki. The actress was draped in a powder blue saree that featured white polka dots. The full-sleeved blouse and her signature shades completed the look, while the stunning backdrop of Shimla was totally worth noticing. In her caption, the 72-year-old actress expressed how the role had reignited her love for sarees. She wrote, “The weather was cold but the atmosphere was warm this past week in Shimla. I've been shooting for ‘Bun Tikki' and it is a sheer pleasure to work with such a gracious cast and crew. Long hours, interesting role, mountain views, beautiful costumes… life really can come full circle it seems. I was doing just this in my twenties! Here's a glimpse of the elegant Sitara jaan, a character who, amongst other things, has rekindled my love for saris.”

Abhay Deol is best known for his work in iconic projects including Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dev D, Ek Chalis Ki Last Loca, Manorama: Six Feet Under, and Trail By Fire.