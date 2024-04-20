After Mumtaz And Saira Banu, Mukesh Khanna Slams Zeenat Aman's Live-In Relationship Post: 'Unacceptable'

Zeenat Aman shared this image. (courtesy: zeenataman)

In response to actor Zeenat Aman's advocacy for couples to experience a live-in relationship before marriage, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna expressed strong disapproval, labelling the notion as "unacceptable". He also attributed it to "Western" influence. Speaking to Dainik Jagran, Mukesh Khanna condemned the idea, stating that it contradicts Indian cultural values and history. He criticised Zeenat Aman, suggesting that her perspective reflects a lifestyle aligned with Western civilisation. Mukesh Khanna's comments come after actresses Mumtaz and Saira Banu voiced opposition to the concept of live-in relationships. In his rebuttal to Zeenat Aman's stance, Mukesh Khanna spoke about the importance of thoughtful discourse, cautioning against the potential consequences of such arrangements within the framework of traditional Indian society.

Mukesh Khanna said, "Live-in relationships are not recognised in our culture and history. It has come from Western civilisation. Whatever Zeenat Aman is talking about, she has lived her life according to Western civilisation. It is not acceptable for a boy and girl to know each other through marriage, if they live together as husband and wife, imagine what happens to them. Those saying such things should speak thoughtfully.”

For the unversed, Zeenat Aman reiterated her opinion that couples should cohabit before getting married. Drawing from personal experience, she highlighted the importance of the practicality of testing a relationship before involving families and legalities. In her Instagram post, she wrote, "This is the same advice I've always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test."

Zeenat Aman continued, "It's easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close proximity?”

" I'm aware that Indian society is a little uptight about ‘living in sin' but then again, society is uptight about so many things! Log kya kahenge (what will people say)," she concluded.