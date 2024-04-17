Saira Banu On The Zeenat Aman-Mumtaz Rift: 'I Don't Really Follow What They Are Saying But...'

Saira Banu shared this image. (courtesy: sairabanu)

Days after Zeenat Aman shared a post on live-in relationships, her Hare Rama Hare Krishna co-star Mumtaz slammed the advice, saying that Zeenat Aman should refrain from giving relationship advice and that "her marriage was a living hell." Now, film veteran Saira Banu addressed the rift, in a recent interaction with Hindustan Times and she said, "I am not reading much and I don't really follow what they (Mumtaz and Zeenat Aman) are saying, but we are very old-fashioned people. Our trend is 40-50 saal pehle ka (years ago)." Speaking of live-in relationships, Saira Banu said, "Iss baat se main toh sehmat nahi ho sakti hu kabhi bhi (I can never agree with this statement). I would never advocate live-in relationships like that. It's something unimaginable and unacceptable for me)."

Meanwhile, Zeenat Aman addressed Mumtaz's remarks about her personal life in an interaction with Hindustan Times and she said, "Everyone is entitled to their own opinions. I've never been one to comment on others personal lives or tear down my colleagues, and I'm not going to start now."

Earlier this week, Mumtaz said this about Zeenat Aman in an interview with Zoom, "Zeenat should be careful with what she is advising. She has all of a sudden come into this huge social media popularity, and I can understand her excitement about sounding like a cool aunty. But giving advice that is counter to our moral values is not the solution to increasing your following. Aap Zeenat ko hi le lo misaal ke taur par (Take Zeenat for example)... She knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. Her marriage was a living hell. She should be the last person doling out advice on relationships."

The conversations around live-in relationships began when Zeenat Aman shared her take in an Instagram post. "One of you asked me about relationship advice in the comments section of my last post. Here's a personal opinion I haven't previously shared - if you're in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you live together before getting married! This is the same advice I've always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test," Zeenat Aman wrote. The veteran actress also addressed the society's reservations about live-in relationships and she added, "I'm aware that Indian society is a little uptight about "living in sin" but then again, society is uptight about so many things! Log kya kahenge?