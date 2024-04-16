Mumtaz Slams Zeenat Aman Over Relationship Advice: 'Her Marriage Was A Living Hell'

Zeenat Aman and Mumtaz.(courtesy: mumtaaztheactress, thezeenataman)

Hindi film veterans Mumtaz and Zeenat Aman have been featuring in headlines and how. It all started when Ms Aman, in an extensive post on Instagram, gave relationship advice. She encouraged exploring the option of live-in relationship for the better understanding of one's partner. Now, in a recent interview with Zoom, Zeenat Aman's Hare Rama Hare Krishna co-star and film veteran Mumtaz reacted to Zeenat Aman's advice and she said, "Zeenat should be careful with what she is advising. She has all of a sudden come into this huge social media popularity, and I can understand her excitement about sounding like a cool aunty. But giving advice that is counter to our moral values is not the solution to increasing your following," said Mumtaz.

The actress added during the interaction that Zeenat Aman should refrain from giving relationship advice. "Aap Zeenat ko hi le lo misaal ke taur par (Take Zeenat for example)... She knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. Her marriage was a living hell. She should be the last person doling out advice on relationships," Zoom quoted Mumtaz as saying.

Zeenat Aman, who often shares personal anecdotes on life, her movies and work experiences on social media, shared her take on live-in relationships in an Instagram post last week. .. One of you asked me about relationship advice in the comments section of my last post. Here's a personal opinion I haven't previously shared - if you're in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married! "This is the same advice I've always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test," Zeenat Aman wrote.

Zeenat Aman also addresses the society's reservations about live-in relationships and she wrote, I'm aware that Indian society is a little uptight about "living in sin" but then again, society is uptight about so many things! Log kya kahenge?

Zeenat Aman's iconic film credits need no introduction. The former beauty queen is the star of hit films like Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbani, Dostana and Dharam Veer, to name a few.