<i>Khilona</i> Star Mumtaz Flaunts Her New Haircut In Latest Instagram Post

Veteran actress Mumtaz keeps the netizens hooked with her exciting social media updates.

In another fun post, Mumtaz was seen flaunting her freshly cut short hair on Instagram.

Facing the camera in a floral top, the Khilona actress asked her Insta family to comment on her new avatar as she values their opinion immensely.

She wrote the caption, "Hi! Lots of love to all my fans. I have cut my hair short today. I would like to know your opinion please. It means a lot to me. I value your opinion a lot. Whether you like [it] or not. Let me know please. I will be waiting for your response. Thank you so much (red heart emoji) (sic)".

Social Media Reactions

As requested, one of the users penned in the comment section, "You look fabulous, no matter what the length of your hair, because you are lit from within. As long as those eyes sparkle, one is seduced."

Another one shared, "Liked the longer hair more… but this is also cool.. hairs can grow again .. enjoy this new look till then… lots of love".

"You look amazing as always, it's nice to have a change", read the third comment.

A cybercitizen mentioned, "Looking so lovely and gorgeous. I'm your fan since my childhood. I saw Mere Snam in my childhood. Saw you first time on screen. Then I saw each and every movie of yours."

One of the Insta users wrote, "Of course, short hair looks good, and it makes you look younger."

Mumtaz made her acting debut at the young age of 11 with "Lajwanti" in 1958. After this, she went on to do small roles in films such as Stree (1961) and Sehra (1963).

Later on, Mumtaz cemented her position as one of the leading actresses with Bandhan (1969), Aadmi Aur Insaan (1969), Sachaa Jhutha (1970), Khilona (1970), Tere Mere Sapne (1971), Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), Apna Desh (1972), Loafer (1973), Jheel Ke Us Paar (1973), Chor Machaye Shor (1974), Aap Ki Kasam (1974), and Roti (1974).

