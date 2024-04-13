Just A Vintage Pic Of Zeenat Aman Being Her Stunning Self

Zeenat Aman shared this image. (courtesy: zeenataman)

Drop whatever you are doing and head straight to Zeenat Aman's Instagram profile. The veteran star has shared a "vintage smoulder" to delight her social media family. In the picture, she rocks a bob hairdo. In her caption, Zeenat Aman wrote, The kids just walked me through the analytics of my page for the first time. I'm pleasantly surprised to discover that over 60% of you are between 25 and 44 years old!” Then, the actress asked her followers a candid question, “All of you in this age group, be honest with me now ~ How many of you have actually ever seen one of my films?” In the end, Zeenat gave a shout-out to her female followers. She said, “P.S: nearly 70% of my Instagram followers are women! I am honoured!”

Actress-singer Sophie Choudry dropped a detailed comment under Zeenat Aman's post. She said, “Have seen ALL your movies. And apart from Don, Yaadon ki baraat, Qurbani, Laawaris and all the classics, I was obsessed with Ashanti, Gopichand Jasoos and your powerful performance in insaaf ka tarazu. Have even seen you live at all the wembley arena shows when I was a tiny tot You truly were and still are the OG Diva in every sense of the word.”

Filmmaker Faraz Arif Ansari, who is also the director of Zeenat Aman's upcoming film Bun Tikki, wrote, “ Zeenat Aman ji, my Mamma was your biggest fan. Most of my childhood was growing up, listening to your songs and dancing away to them with my Mamma. When I decided to become a filmmaker, Mamma asked me to make a promise to her — that someday I will direct you. She passed on in August 2022 and we began filming #BunTikki by end of 2023. I truly feel it is her conspiring from up there to have made you Sitara jaan. No coincidences in the universe.”

Actress Elena Tuteja said, “I've seen many of your films! But Satyam Shivam Sundaram is my all time fav.”

Check out Zeenat Aman's post below:

Zeenat Aman will be next seen in Bun Tikki alongside Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol.