Mother's Day 2018: Dear Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Thank You For This Pic

Mother's Day 2018: "You complete me. Happiest Mother's Day every breath of our lives," Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wrote

Entertainment | Updated: May 13, 2018 11:52 IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted this picture on Mother's Day (Image courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

  1. "So happy to see you on Instagram," a user wrote
  2. Aaradhya is also in Cannes
  3. This is Aishwarya's 17th year in Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan must be super busy at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival but, she took out time to post a picture on Mother's Day. Her post features Aishwarya with mom Vrinda Rai and daughter Aaradhya, who is also in Cannes. "You complete me. Happiest Mother's Day every breath of our lives," Aishwarya captioned her post on just-made Instagram account. In the picture, Aishwarya and her mom Vrinda hold smile emoticons while little Aaradhya, looking cute as always, is seen with a pink balloon. "So happy to see you on Instagram. Love and respect. Happy Mother's Day to an eternal beauty with a wonderful heart" and "beautiful picture, adorable mothers" are some of the comments on Aishwarya's post.

YOU COMPLETE ME HAPPIEST MOTHERS' DAYS EVERY BREATH OF OUR LIVES..

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



Aishwarya debuted on Instagram on Friday, much to the delight of her fans. Her first post was a 9-post grid comprising a picture of herself holding Aaradhya. "And I was born again," she wrote.
 
Aishwarya's husband Abhishek Bachchan welcomed her on Instagram with a throwback picture from Cannes. "Show the love, guys," he wrote.
 


After the collage, Aishwarya flooded Instagram with several pictures from Cannes and we can't thank her enough.

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on


 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



Aishwarya's Day 1 at the French Riviera looked like this.
 
 

Reflections.......

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



She made her red carpet appearance in black and purple-patterned gown and looked stunning.
 


Aaradhya too accompanied her till the red carpet.
 
 

Circle of Life

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on


 

This is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 17th year at Cannes Film Festival. She will walk the red carpet on Sunday night again.
 

