Mother's Day 2018: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan And Other Celebs Post Wishes

It's Mother's Day , folks. Like all of us, Bollywood celebrities are also posting wishes and sending love in abundance for their mothers. Several celebrities shared loving and emotional messages on the social media with pictures of their moms and thanked them for all the warmth and love. "There's nothing like the love of a mother. This Mother's Day I thank my mother and all mothers who have given their little new-borns, their love, warmth and a safe pair of hands to survive and thrive. Every child alive," posted megastar Amitabh Bachchan with old pictures of himself with his late mother Teji Bachcha n.Priyanka Chopra shared a sneak peek of a video featuring her mother Madhu Chopra and wrote, "Can't wait to see this, featuring my boss lady mother, who prefers to stay behind the scenes. Happy mother's day."Varun Dhawan had a simple message for mom Karuna Dhawan. "Happy Mother's Day,," wrote Varun, adding heart emoticons. In the picture, Varun and his mom are colour-coordinated and smile for the cameras.Kajol wrote.Sonakshi Sinha, we loved this picture.Taapsee Pannu's post for her mother was a throwback picture, where the actress can be seen perched in her mom's arms. "And that's where I get it from, at least half of it. Happy Mother's Day," she wrote.Like Taapsee, Yami Gautam also shared a throwback picture with her mother, where both of them are surrounded by a couple of other people. (One of them we assume is Yami's sister Surilie). "Happy Mother's Day to my world, my most beautiful mumma," she wrote. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima shared a beautiful portrait and wrote, "Mom- All love begins & ends at you. Reason to smile, reason to love, my life. Happy Mother's Day to my most precious - I love you."For all the wonderful moms, Happy Mother's Day! How are you celebrating Mother's Day? Tell us in the comments section.