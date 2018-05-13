Mother's Day 2018: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan And Other Celebs Post Wishes

Highlights
There's nothing like the love of a mother. This mother's day I thank my mother and all mothers who have given their little newborns, their love, warmth and a safe pair of hands to survive and thrive. #EveryChildALIVEpic.twitter.com/Ck4Qp6jd1F
Priyanka Chopra shared a sneak peek of a video featuring her mother Madhu Chopra and wrote, "Can't wait to see this, featuring my boss lady mother, who prefers to stay behind the scenes. Happy mother's day."
Can't wait to see this @chopramadhu1... featuring my #bosslady mother, who prefers to stay behind the scenes. Happy #MothersDayhttps://t.co/TW6oYJpMUU— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 13, 2018
Varun Dhawan had a simple message for mom Karuna Dhawan. "Happy Mother's Day, maa," wrote Varun, adding heart emoticons. In the picture, Varun and his mom are colour-coordinated and smile for the cameras.
A #MothersDay truth..... I have a super power. It's my mom!— Kajol (@KajolAtUN) May 13, 2018
Sonakshi Sinha, we loved this picture.
Happy Mothers day to my first role model, my first love and my first friend! Missing you, cant wait to come back and trouble you, a whole months quota awaits you!— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) May 13, 2018
Taapsee Pannu's post for her mother was a throwback picture, where the actress can be seen perched in her mom's arms. "And that's where I get it from, at least half of it. Happy Mother's Day," she wrote.
Like Taapsee, Yami Gautam also shared a throwback picture with her mother, where both of them are surrounded by a couple of other people. (One of them we assume is Yami's sister Surilie). "Happy Mother's Day to my world, my most beautiful mumma," she wrote.
