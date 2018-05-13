Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Red Carpet Look Demands Your Attention

Highlights
- Aishwarya's Day 2 on Cannes red carpet wasn't as flamboyant as Day 1
- She played safe with the dress and experimented with her hairdo
- This was Aishwarya's last day at Cannes for this year
Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's second Cannes red carpet appearance here:
'Happiest mom,' Aishwarya posted this on Instagram:
On Saturday, marking the first day of her 17th year at Cannes, Aishwarya walked the red carpet in this fantastic gown, which had the shades of violet, red and blue threadworks and embellished in Swarovski crystals and French pailettes. "The 10-foot long train took 3,000 of man-hours to finish and intricately hand crafted to make it this exquisitely flighty and timeless," read a post on Michael Cinco's official Instagram page.
Red carpet is definitely Aishwarya's forte but her BTS appearances for media interaction as L'Oreal ambassador are also drool-worthy. Twice she made a case for sequin dressed in Manish Arora outfits and one helluva look in a Giorgio Armani suit.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is now done with the Cannes red carpet for the time being. Actress Sonam Kapoor will arrive soon to take over. The newly married actress is scheduled to walk the red carpet on May 14 and May 15.