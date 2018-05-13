Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Red Carpet Look Demands Your Attention

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not the one who shies from experimenting on the red carpet

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 13, 2018 22:30 IST
262 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Red Carpet Look Demands Your Attention

Aishwraya Rai Bachchan at Cannes Film Festival. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Aishwarya's Day 2 on Cannes red carpet wasn't as flamboyant as Day 1
  2. She played safe with the dress and experimented with her hairdo
  3. This was Aishwarya's last day at Cannes for this year
No one rules the Cannes red carpet like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The 44-year-old actress opted for Rami Kadi couture for her second red carpet appearance at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. Aishwarya is not the one who shies from experimenting on the red carpet (remember her purple lip colour at Cannes a few years ago?) and today was not any different. Though she played safe with the couture style, Aishwarya raised the bar with the avant-garde hairdo. Earlier, Aishwarya sported sleek straight hair and sometimes messy curly hairdo on the red carpet. For her first red carpet appearance, Aishwarya opted for a Michael Cinco butterfly gown.

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's second Cannes red carpet appearance here:
 
 

'Happiest mom,' Aishwarya posted this on Instagram:

LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLYHappiest Mama in the World

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



On Saturday, marking the first day of her 17th year at Cannes, Aishwarya walked the red carpet in this fantastic gown, which had the shades of violet, red and blue threadworks and embellished in Swarovski crystals and French pailettes. "The 10-foot long train took 3,000 of man-hours to finish and intricately hand crafted to make it this exquisitely flighty and timeless," read a post on Michael Cinco's official Instagram page.
 
aishwaryacannes2

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the Cannes red carpet (courtesy AFP)

aishwaryacannes

Can't get enough of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the Cannes red carpet (courtesy AFP)

aishwarya5

The long train clearly needed some assistance to stay put (courtesy AFP)

 
aishwarya3

Aishwarya greets the crowd with a wave (courtesy AFP)


Red carpet is definitely Aishwarya's forte but her BTS appearances for media interaction as L'Oreal ambassador are also drool-worthy. Twice she made a case for sequin dressed in Manish Arora outfits and one helluva look in a Giorgio Armani suit.

Comments
Here's a pictorial summary of Aishwarya's two days at the 71st Cannes Film Festival:
 
 

Let's Cannes #shootlife #cannes18 @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb @manisharorafashion

A post shared by Aastha Sharma (@aasthasharma) on


 
 


Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is now done with the Cannes red carpet for the time being. Actress Sonam Kapoor will arrive soon to take over. The newly married actress is scheduled to walk the red carpet on May 14 and May 15.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

cannes 2018aishwarya rai bachchanaishwarya at cannes

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreKarnataka Elections Karnataka Exit Poll

................................ Advertisement ................................