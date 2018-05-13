Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Red Carpet Look Demands Your Attention

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan kick-starting Cannes'18 in this custom @manisharorafashion and @noorfares jewels for @lorealmakeup #cannes2018 #stylefile #wardrobist assisted by my fab @wardrobist team!! Also, welcome to this crazy insta-fam @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb

A post shared by Aastha Sharma (@aasthasharma) on May 12, 2018 at 4:59am PDT