Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fashion Game Is On Point. These Pics Are Proof

Highlights
- Aishwarya wore a white top and blue skirt with a sequined jacket
- She is keeping us posted with her different and stunning looks
- She will make her finale appearance on the red carpet tonight
Hello there, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (looking stunning as always).
Take a look at what she posted on Instagram.
Her red carpet entry was spectacular, we repeat - just spectacular. She opted for a purple-black ensemble from Michael Cinco to walk on the red carpet and yes, she looked like a billion bucks.
Stop everything and look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the red carpet.
Her daughter Aaradhya accompanied her till the red carpet.
Earlier in the day, she picked up a multi-coloured sequinned dress from Manish Arora's studio.
Before Aishwarya, Deepika Padukone represented L'Oreal on the Cannes red carpet. Aishwarya will make her finale appearance tonight and Sonam Kapoor will take over from Monday.