Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fashion Game Is On Point. These Pics Are Proof

Cannes 2018: Another day and here are another beautiful pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the French Riviera

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 13, 2018 15:43 IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Cannes Film Festival (Image courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Aishwarya wore a white top and blue skirt with a sequined jacket
  2. She is keeping us posted with her different and stunning looks
  3. She will make her finale appearance on the red carpet tonight
Another day and here are another beautiful pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the Cannes Film Festival. On Day 2 of her Cannes visit, Aishwarya turned heads (yet again) in a white top and blue skirt which she paired with an orange and pink sequined jacket. She let her hair lose with soft curls. The look was complemented with smoky eyeshadow and pink lip colour. (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is just slaying the fashion game in Cannes. Don't you also think so?) Aishwarya, who is new on Instagram, is also keeping us posted with her different and stunning looks at Cannes. On Day 2 of her Cannes visit, her first Instagram entry was a sneak peek of what she would be wearing.

Hello there, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (looking stunning as always).
 
 
 
 

Take a look at what she posted on Instagram.
 


Her red carpet entry was spectacular, we repeat - just spectacular. She opted for a purple-black ensemble from Michael Cinco to walk on the red carpet and yes, she looked like a billion bucks.

Stop everything and look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the red carpet.
 


Her daughter Aaradhya accompanied her till the red carpet.
 
 

Circle of Life

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



Earlier in the day, she picked up a multi-coloured sequinned dress from Manish Arora's studio.
 
 

Reflections.......

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



This is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 17th year at the Cannes Film Festival. She is attending the event in association with cosmetic brand L'Oreal.

Before Aishwarya, Deepika Padukone represented L'Oreal on the Cannes red carpet. Aishwarya will make her finale appearance tonight and Sonam Kapoor will take over from Monday.
 

