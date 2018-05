Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fashion Game Is On Point. These Pics Are Proof

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Cannes Film Festival (Image courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Highlights Aishwarya wore a white top and blue skirt with a sequined jacket She is keeping us posted with her different and stunning looks She will make her finale appearance on the red carpet tonight

Aishwarya masters the perfect summer day look makeup with Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lipstick- 318 Bare Attraction, Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Foundation, Le Stylo Smoky Shadow 103 Almond Pink & Super Liner black lacquer. Shop here: https://t.co/RFTGXpZIMj#LifeAtCannespic.twitter.com/zuAUm2RV9c — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 13, 2018

Glam day ahead! Aishwarya sports Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lip in Bare Attraction, Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Foundation & Le Stylo Smoky Shadow 103 Almond Pink and Super Liner black lacquer

Shop here: https://t.co/RFTGXpZIMj#LifeAtCannes#SummerEscape#LorealParisIndiapic.twitter.com/yk20I6hsH1 — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 13, 2018

Shimmer like a goddess with radiant eye makeup using Le Stylo Smoky Shadow 103 Almond Pink & Super Liner black lacquer. Top the look with Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Lip-Bare Attraction. Shop Aishwarya's #SummerEscape look- https://t.co/RFTGXpZIMj#LifeAtCannes#LorealParisMakeuppic.twitter.com/QuaO3MpHTQ — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 13, 2018

For her summer look, Aishwarya keeps it easy & glitzy with Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Lip - 318 Bare Attraction, Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Foundation, Le Stylo Smoky Shadow-Almond Pink & Super Liner black lacquer. Shop here: https://t.co/RFTGXpZIMj#LifeAtCannes#SummerEscapepic.twitter.com/b2Rfd3VLVW — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 13, 2018

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 13, 2018 at 1:27am PDT

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 12, 2018 at 10:16am PDT

Circle of Life A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 12, 2018 at 10:15am PDT

Reflections....... A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 12, 2018 at 5:29am PDT

Another day and here are another beautiful pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the Cannes Film Festival. On Day 2 of her Cannes visit, Aishwarya turned heads (yet again) in a white top and blue skirt which she paired with an orange and pink sequined jacket. She let her hair lose with soft curls. The look was complemented with smoky eyeshadow and pink lip colour. (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is just slaying the fashion game in Cannes. Don't you also think so?) Aishwarya, who is new on Instagram, is also keeping us posted with her different and stunning looks at Cannes. On Day 2 of her Cannes visit, her first Instagram entry was a sneak peek of what she would be wearing.Hello there, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (looking stunning as always).Take a look at what she posted on Instagram. Her red carpet entry was spectacular , we repeat - just spectacular. She opted for a purple-black ensemble from Michael Cinco to walk on the red carpet and yes, she looked like a billion bucks.Stop everything and look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the red carpet.Her daughter Aaradhya accompanied her till the red carpet.Earlier in the day, she picked up a multi-coloured sequinned dress from Manish Arora's studio This is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 17th year at the Cannes Film Festival. She is attending the event in association with cosmetic brand L'Oreal.Before Aishwarya, Deepika Padukone represented L'Oreal on the Cannes red carpet. Aishwarya will make her finale appearance tonight and Sonam Kapoor will take over from Monday.