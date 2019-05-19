Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Blaze Of Glory, Matched By Aaradhya

Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the red carpet (courtesy Twitter)

Highlights Aishwarya's shimmery gown is courtesy Jean-Louis Sabaji couture Aishwarya added golden glitter in one ear Aishwarya's jewellery is from the studios of Boucheron

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Cannes red carpet. Enough said. The seasoned Cannes celebrity sprinkled stardust of the French Riviera red carpet as she sashayed down the aisle in a dual-toned metallic hued fish-cut dress in golden-green. The former beauty queen let her show-stealing ensemble do the fashion talk, keeping it simple and elegant in the make-up corner. Contoured cheeks and nude lips is a sure hit this season and Aishwarya went with just that, styling her hair in sleek straights. Sparkly studs and two rings are all she needed to balance her other-wise fashion blaze. Ahead of that, seven-year-old Aaradhya Bachchan adorably escorted her mom as she made her way down through Hotel Martinez. The colour of Aishwarya's gown rubbed off on Aaradhya's frock, embellished with a huge flower.

Outdid them ALL!!



Cannes Queen Aishwarya pic.twitter.com/MEOEpIJgK0 — fiendfyre. (@moreypiya) May 19, 2019

Like mother like daughter Cannes Queen Aishwarya #AishwaryaRaiBachchan#AishwaryaAtCannes Hot pic.twitter.com/5Wuv6JlnuN — Aishwarya Rai World (@WorldAishwarya) May 19, 2019

There was also a twirl.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is brighter than the French Riviera sun on the red carpet:

Earlier in the day, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan announced her arrival in the French Riviera with a cute Instagram post featuring herself, daughter Aaradhya and the stunning bouquet she was welcomed with. "We're here... Thank you all for your love, Cannes 2019."

The Cannes veteran's travel wardrobe may have been simple but it was definitely couture-heavy, keeping up with the whole idea of Cannes. Neon green and white are clearly celebrity favourites this year at Cannes and Aishwarya's found just the right combination of colours in this Barbara Bui jacket.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet just a day after fellow L'Oreal ambassador Deepika Padukone slayed the red carpet in statement-making looks. The Cannes Film Festival this year has also witnessed appearances by Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty, Hina Khan and Mallika Sherawat.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.