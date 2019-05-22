Cannes 2019: ICYMI - Deepika Padukone's Comments On Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Cannes (courtesy AFP)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan landed in Cannes the day after Deepika Padukone said 'au revoir' to the French Riviera and over the next two days, she sprinkled stardust on the red carpet and how! Back home in Mumbai, fan girl Deepika Padukone, who had also packed a few statement-making red carpet outfits in her Cannes-special suitcase, couldn't help admiring Aishwarya's blaze of glory on the red carpet. Deepika Padukone, who is literally a woman of few words on Instagram, left a few comments on Aishwarya's posts. For a photo of the Cannes veteran making her way to the red carpet, Deepika wrote: "That face!" We feel you, Deepika - Aishwarya styled her Jean Loius Sabaji ensemble with nude brown lips, a shade that rubbed off on her blushed cheeks, and sleek straight hair.

Aishwarya, being escorted by her seven-year-old daughter Aaradhya, has her best Cannes face on. Abhishek Bachchan also reviewed her look in just the right words and said: "The gold standard!"

Deepika Padukone also loved Aishwarya's red carpet look for her second day on the red carpet - a white layered Ashi Studio number, accentuated with a ruffled and feathered shrug. On a photo of Aishwarya sending out a flying kiss on the red carpet, Deepika also showed some love.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone's fashion graph at Cannes this year shot off the roof. Often criticised for not complying to themes at fashion galas or zeroing in on mundane outfit choices, Deepika surprised us all in two OTT outfits this year - she wore a white Dundas gown paired with an exaggerated bow for her first red carpet appearance in Cannes and a lime green ruffled Giambattista Valli ensemble with a headband for her second look.

Both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone are L'Oreal ambassadors in Cannes and so is Sonam Kapoor, whose second red carpet appearance is awaited tonight.

