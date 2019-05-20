Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is A Mermaid One Day, Angelic The Next. See Red Carpet Look

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan photographed on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Back home, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the unwilling centre of controversy after her ex-boyfriend Vivek Oberoi tweeted a distasteful meme of her but the actress herself is not home - she's in Cannes, making her second red carpet appearance at this year's film festival. Just the day before, Aishwarya was a futuristic mermaid in a molten gold-green snakeskin effect gown with her hair slicked back. Tonight, she's heaven-sent in a sweeping white dress of tulle and feathers by Ashi Studio, accessorized with diamonds. The actress finished off her look with kohl-rimmed eyes and light pink lip colour. Aishwarya's hair was pulled back in a bun.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the red carpet.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked angelic in an outfit by Ashi Studio.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's make-up was on point.

Aishwarya happily waved on the red carpet.

Ahead of her red carpet appearance, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave her fans a glimpse of her outfit by sharing a video on her Instagram profile. Take a look here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daytime outfit choices veered between a feminine maxi dress and a high-street denim-on-denim look. Her first outfit was an off-shoulder red and white striped maxi dress, designed by Leal Daccarett. Aishwarya's second pick for the day was a pair of denims with a plain white top and she threw an embellished denim cape over it. She finished both the looks with crimson lips and a pair of black sunglasses.

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's day looks here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her first red carpet appearance at this year's Cannes Film Festival on Sunday night. The actress made heads turn in an iridescent yellow fish-cut gown from Jean-Louis Sabaji's couture. The actress opted for poker straight hair and looked simply phenomenal. Here are the pictures:

Aishwarya Rai Bacchan in a Jean-Louis Sabaji outfit.

The Fanney Khan actress arrived at the French Riviera on Sunday. Aishwarya is accompanied by her seven-year-old daughter Aaradhya. Take a look at the picture here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fellow L'Oreal ambassador Sonam Kapoor will also be making her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival tonight.

