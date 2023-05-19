Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Posts Her Looks. 'Please Change Hairstyle,' Begs The Internet

Aishwarya in Cannes.(courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared photos of the two looks she's worn so far to this year's Cannes Film Festival and the Internet has advice on her hair. Yesterday, Ash wore a green Valentino dress for interviews off the red carpet and then a silver hooded Sophie Couture dress to the premiere of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny. Both times, she wore her hair in the way that she favours these days - poker straight and parted down the middle. Aishwarya has been wearing her hair in this style everywhere lately, including promotions for her recently released film Ponniyin Selvan 2, and fans are now more than a little bored.

A glance through the comments on the three posts the actress shared on Instagram reveal that nearly everyone likes that Aishwarya - who generally sticks to tried and tested style, such as anarkalis - experimented with her outfits. The hair, however, did not get a pass. "You look stunning Aish, but please change your hairstyle," read one comment. "This looks wow but always same hairstyle," read another.

One fan wrote: "I was expecting ke Cannes pe shayad different hair style bane koi, but you are stuck to the centre line hair styles." "The heels and the makeup (heart emoji) But the hairstyle...," added another.

Others gave Aishwarya's entire look a thumbs down. "Always same make up same hair. And terrible dress," read one comment. "Fire your stylist," suggested another.

See Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's post here:

A closer look at the actress' red carpet appearance:

This is the superstar's 21st time at the film festival. Aishwarya, a Cannes veteran, has been representing cosmetic giant L'Oreal for years now. She even featured as a jury member during the fest earlier.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film released last month and it emerged as a hit at the box office.