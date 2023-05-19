Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'Did It For The Memes' - The Internet Loves And Hates Her Silver Hood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fabulously OTT first red carpet look at the Cannes Film Festival was straight out of her comfort zone. The actress made her first red carpet appearance in a silver gown with a giant black bow and an even bigger silver hood and train to go with it. Her outfit was designed by Sophie Couture. While a section of the Internet was enchanted by the actress' look, other were busy curating memes. The food wrapped in aluminum foil meme template was definitely recurring on Twitter. The memes were clearly eclipsed by tweets about the actress experimenting and ruling the red carpet.

First, a look at the memes:

"Did she mean to Pay homage to his in law tho (sic)," wrote a Twitter user posting a picture collage of Aishwarya and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan covering his head with a blanket.

"Only Aishwarya Rai can look like a walking tinsel disco ball but still blind us with her beauty," wrote another Twitter user.

Only Aishwarya Rai can look like a walking tinsel disco ball but still blind us with her beauty#AishwaryaRaiBachchan#AishwaryaAtCannespic.twitter.com/yJu6spVd4Q — Gowthamy (@__Gowthamy) May 18, 2023

Inputs from another Twitter user: "When Aishwarya Rai Gift wraps herself," wrote another user.

"She did this for the memes. Aishwarya Rai in Sophie Couture #CannesFilmFestival2023," another tweet read.

She did this for the memes. Aishwarya Rai in Sophie Couture #CannesFilmFestival2023pic.twitter.com/MZKghH0j1r — H (@chaoswintour) May 18, 2023

The foil memes that we were talking about, here is an example. "Why is Aishwarya Rai dressed like a mermaid preserved in silver foil?" wrote a user.

Why is Aishwarya Rai dressed like a mermaid preserved in silver foil? pic.twitter.com/os6jQyiMiF — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) May 18, 2023

"Found Aishwarya's inspiration," wrote another user. The inspiration is in the picture.

Not everyone hated her look though - "It's crazy how after so many years one cannot just predict what Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will wear at Cannes! Her unpredictable choices are like the biggest fashion achievement. She does it all from exquisite to ridiculous to wow to blah with so much Sass," read a tweet.

It's crazy how after so many years one cannot just predict what #AishwaryaRaiBachchan will wear at Cannes! Her unpredictable choices are like the biggest fashion achievement.

She does it all from exquisite to ridiculous to wow to blah with so much Sass! pic.twitter.com/OKczHxlRJH — Aman (@cadence99) May 18, 2023

More tweets of appreciation than memes.

"Expect the unexpected. She is the OG," read another tweet.

Expect the unexpected

She is the OG#AishwaryaRaiBachchanpic.twitter.com/MkSjQrPQF7 — Kimu (@Kookie0826) May 18, 2023

"She knows how to work big red carpets and unique designs. Man... The confidence she carries, is just amazing," wrote a fan, Couldn't agree more.

She KNOWS how to work BIG Red Carpets and Unique Designs.



MAN... The confidence she carries, is just Amazing. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan



CANNES QUEEN AISHWARYA pic.twitter.com/UNrlAxVzZk — AishBey (@RaiStatistics) May 18, 2023

Just is case it wasn't clear - memes were eclipsed by appreciation tweets:

Behold the glory of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

This is how you went global no one gonna confused with anyone but called your name as it should . Motheerrrrr #AishwaryaRaiBachchan#AishwariyaRai#AishwaryaRaiBachchanpic.twitter.com/oDDNkmEhvU — Aishwarya Rai (@My_AishwaryaRai) May 18, 2023

Did someone say slay?

Always owning the rc events like no one else#AishwaryaRaiBachchanpic.twitter.com/FIqLLq9ZaM — Ishiiiiii (@Ishibishiii) May 18, 2023

For her daytime look, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan picked an emerald green Valentino outfit.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is attending the Cannes Film Festival for the 21st time, made her first red carpet appearance at the screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on Thursday. The former Miss World, who represents the cosmetic giant L'Oreal at the fest, has also featured as a jury member at the fest.

In terms of films, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film released last month and it emerged as a hit at the box office.