Cannes 2023: Our First Glimpse Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - See Her Off-Red Carpet OOTD

Aishwarya pictured in Cannes. (courtesy: aishwarya_raifan)

Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan checked into the French Riviera on Wednesday but she is expected to walk the red carpet tonight. Ahead of the much-awaited red carpet appearance, the former Miss World was clicked at a L'Oreal event in Cannes, alongside film critic Anupama Chopra. The actress has been representing the cosmetic giant for years. For the daytime look, the actress picked a shimmery green cape of sorts by Valentino. She kept her hair poker straight and wore high heels. She opted for a light lip colour and sleek eyeliner. The picture that is viral, has been curated by several fan pages on social media.

Take a look at the post here:

A closer look at Aishwaya Rai Bachchan's OOTD.

Because one picture is not enough.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya received a warm welcome in Cannes. Here's a video.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is attending the Cannes Film Festival for the 21st time, has also featured as a jury member at the fest. Over two decades, the superstar has served a couple of standout red carpet looks. At the 2014 Cannes Film Festival, she showed up in a gold mermaid gown by Roberto Cavalli, accessorised with coral lips and immaculate hair. A few years later, she was the personification of Cinderella. Last year, her first red carpet look was a burst of flower power. Her second red carpet look was inspired by Botticelli's famous painting The Birth Of Venus.

In terms of films, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan-2 alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film released last month and it emerged as a hit at the box office.