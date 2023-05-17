Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Daughter Aaradhya Got A Warm Welcome

Aishwarya and Aaradhya. (courtesy: the_alluring_diva)

Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan checked into the French Riviera with the usual suspect - daughter Aaradhya on Wednesday. The mother-daughter duo received a warm welcome in Cannes, a video from which was shared by a fan club dedicated to the former Miss World. Aishwarya and Aaradhya were welcomed at Cannes with a bouquet. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya were pictured at the Mumbai airport last night. The actress wore a black trench of sorts with a foil print on it. The outfit was from the shelves of Michael Cinco Dubai. The actress is expected to make her red carpet appearance tonight.

See the video of Aishwarya and Aaradhya here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been a regular attendee at the Cannes Film Festival for years, has served a couple of standout red carpet looks over the years. At the 2014 Cannes Film Festival, she showed up in a gold mermaid gown by Roberto Cavalli, accessorised with coral lips and immaculate hair. A few years later, she was the personification of Cinderella. Last year, her first red carpet look was a burst of flower power. Her second red carpet look was inspired by Botticelli's famous painting The Birth Of Venus. We can't wait for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to slay on the red carpet again.Excited much?

In terms of work, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan-2 alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film released last month and it emerged as a hit at the box office.