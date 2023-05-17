Cannes 2023: Bye, Aishwarya And Aaradhya Bachchan - Mom And Daughter Fly Out

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan flies out to Cannes with her daughter Aaradhya.

Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at Mumbai airport flying out to the French Riviera. Ash, who will be attending her 21st Cannes Film Festival, was accompanied by usual suspect Aaradhya - her 11-year-old daughter is Aishwarya's regular travel buddy and has been keeping her company at Cannes since she was a baby. Aishwarya, dressed in glamorous black and with her signature red lip, posed for selfies with fans before entering the airport. Aaradhya was dressed for a comfortable flight in jeans and a denim jacket.

See the actress' airport look here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan first went to Cannes in 2002 - her film Devdas was being screened at the film festival and Ash was accompanied by co-star Shah Rukh Khan. Since then, Aishwarya has been a Cannes regular as part of the L'Oreal contingent and has walked the red carpet with fellow brand ambassadors like Eva Longoria. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has hosted the amfAR Gala with husband Abhishek in the past, is one of the biggest celebrities at Cannes and a favourite face on the Croisette.

This is certainly Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's year - she's fresh from the success of Ponniyin Selvan 2, the conclusion of Mani Ratnam's two-part magnum opus on the Chola kingdom. Aishwarya has received acclaim for her portrayal of Nandini, who shares a love-hate relationship with Chola prince Aditha Karikalan and ultimately assassinates him. Ponniyin Selvan, the first part of which released last year, co-stars Vikram as Aditha Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Jayam Ravi as the titular Ponniyin Selvan, Trisha as Chola princess Kundavai, Sobhita Dhulipala as Vaanathi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi as Poozhungali.

Earlier, Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan and Esha Gupta made stunning appearances at the red carpet of the biggest Film Festival of the year. While Sara Ali Khan brought a bit of India to Cannes in her traditional ivory Lehenga, Esha Gupta stole the show in a stylish white gown.