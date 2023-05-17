Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan Goes Fully Desi In A Lehenga

Cannes 2023:Sara Ali Khan on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: Getty)

Among a whirlwind of big gowns and bigger jewels, desi girl Sara Ali Khan stood out in her first ever Cannes red carpet appearance. Sara wore a handwoven ivory lehenga from the shelves of Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. She had her hair up on a bun with her dupatta pinned to it. Sara Ali Khan kept her make-up minimal and let her outfit do all the talking. She finished the look with statement drop earrings. Besides Sara Ali Khan, film curator and critic Meenakshi Shedde, who is on the International Critics' Week jury, also brought a bit of India to Cannes in a saree on the opening day of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

See photos of Sara Ali Khan's big Cannes red carpet debut moment here. She attended the premiere of the opening film - Jeanne Du Barry.

(Image courtesy: Getty)

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan has several films in the line-up, including Laxman Utekar's Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal, Ae Watan Mere Watan and Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur.

Sara, daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh, made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. She also featured in the Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan and, Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Sara was last seen in the thriller Gaslight.