Ibrahim Ali Khan 'Just Finished Shooting His First Film As An Actor,' Reveals Sister Sara

Sara Ali Khan with brother Ibrahim. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan, who made her big Cannes debut this year, during a recent interaction with Anupama Chopra's Film Companion in Cannes, revealed that her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his big Bollywood debut. She revealed that he "just finished shooting his first film" as an actor. Speaking about her mother and actor Amrita Singh, Sara said, "I think we are both emotional beings and I think I see that most when I see Ibrahim come home." Sara added, "You know, he just finished shooting his first film as an actor, which I can't believe. Yes, he has and whenever he comes home, whether its is from school or from shoot, we both have this extremely loving and like, this attitude towards him and that is when I realised, I do have the heart of my mother. Because we do treat Ibrahim very similarly."

Earlier, Ibrahim Ali Khan assisted Karan Johar in his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan returned to Mumbai after making her big debut at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. She was pictured at the Mumbai airport in early hours of Saturday.

Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan are Saif Ali Khan's kids with his ex-wife and actress Amrita Singh. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in the year and 1991 and after thirteen years, the couple got divorced in 2004. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and they are parents to two sons - Taimur, 5 and Jeh, who they welcomed in February 2021.