Orry Breaks Silence On Feud Rumours With Sara Ali Khan: 'Amrita Singh Put Me Through Trauma'

Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has once again found himself at the centre of online chatter after speaking candidly about his strained relationship with actor Sara Ali Khan and her family.

In recent interviews and podcast appearances, Orry has opened up about the personal reasons behind the fallout.

Orry On Distancing Himself From Sara Ali Khan

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the content creator confirmed that he has distanced himself from both Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Explaining why he chose to unfollow them on social media, Orry said, "I unfollowed Sara a while ago.. and I haven't followed Ibrahim in years."

Addressing his strained equation with Sara, he added, "Pretending to be friends with Sara means pretending to be ok with the trauma her mother put me through and I just don't think I can do that anymore." When asked to elaborate on the trauma he was referring to, Orry declined to go into details.

Orry's Condition To End The Feud

While Orry confirmed that his fallout with Sara and Ibrahim is very real, he also indicated that reconciliation is not entirely off the table. According to him, there is only one way he could consider moving past the bitterness.

"If Amrita Singh were to apologise I could maybe see myself letting it go in the future," he said.

Calling Ibrahim 'Besharam' And Taking Digs At Sara

The controversy gained further traction after Orry appeared on Elvish Yadav's podcast, where he took a direct dig at Ibrahim Ali Khan. When asked, "Industry main besharam kaun hai?", Orry replied, "Ibrahim Ali Khan," adding, "Call him to your podcast."

During the same conversation, Orry also spoke about how his friendship with Sara Ali Khan began, tracing it back to social media interactions and their first meeting in New York, which eventually led to a close bond.

However, that friendship has since soured, with Orry making several public remarks about Sara's career.

In a Reel where Orry showed off a T-shirt with a bra print, a user asked, "Genuine question: what exactly is that bra holding together?" Orry replied, "Sara Ali Khan's hits," mocking her box office successes.

Addressing the viral jab, he told Hindustan Times, "I don't really think I said anything wrong about her. I just made a small joke taking a dig at her career. I highly doubt she even felt bad about it."

Rumours of a fallout between Orry and Sara Ali Khan initially emerged from his Instagram Reel titled "3 Worst Names," which appeared to target Sara, her mother Amrita Singh, and Palak Tiwari, without using their surnames. The clip was later deleted.

