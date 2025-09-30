Advertisement

Watch: Orry And Rekha's Viral Moment From Boney Kapoor's Bash Has The Internet's Attention

Other celebrities spotted at the bash included Manish Malhotra, Shabana Azmi, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Watch: Orry And Rekha's Viral Moment From Boney Kapoor's Bash Has The Internet's Attention
Instagram/Orry
New Delhi:

Producer Boney Kapoor recently threw a bash, and it was a star-studded affair indeed. From Shabana Azmi to Rekha, and Internet sensation Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, many well-known faces were present. Orry later shared a video from the celebrations, and his interaction with the timeless Rekha has since won over the Internet.

Orry shared a selfie video from the party in which he panned the camera towards Rekha. Joining in on the fun, Rekha pointed at a heart-shaped cut-out on Orhan's outfit.

Rekha's Look

Rekha looked every bit the diva as always, opting for an oversized white shirt over a full-sleeved black dress. Chunky golden jewellery, bold makeup and a scarf completed her statement look.

How The Internet Reacted

The Internet was, as ever, impressed with Orry's celebrity content.

One user wrote, "Orry with Rekha Ji in a reel was not on my 2025 bingo card."

Another commented, "Orry!!! The best influencer from now to infinity."

A third added, "I pay my Internet bills for Orry's random reels."

Other celebrities spotted at the bash included Manish Malhotra, Shabana Azmi, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina.

In A Nutshell

Several stars attended the recent party hosted by Boney Kapoor. But the highlight of the evening turned out to be the heart-warming moment between Orry and Rekha, captured in Orry's viral reel that has got everyone talking.

ALSO READKim Sharma On The Rapid Rise Of Orry: "He Is One Of The Most Successful Social Experiments"

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Orry, Rekha, Orry Viral Video
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com