Watch: Orry And Rekha's Viral Moment From Boney Kapoor's Bash Has The Internet's Attention

Producer Boney Kapoor recently threw a bash, and it was a star-studded affair indeed. From Shabana Azmi to Rekha, and Internet sensation Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, many well-known faces were present. Orry later shared a video from the celebrations, and his interaction with the timeless Rekha has since won over the Internet.

Orry shared a selfie video from the party in which he panned the camera towards Rekha. Joining in on the fun, Rekha pointed at a heart-shaped cut-out on Orhan's outfit.

Rekha's Look

Rekha looked every bit the diva as always, opting for an oversized white shirt over a full-sleeved black dress. Chunky golden jewellery, bold makeup and a scarf completed her statement look.

How The Internet Reacted

The Internet was, as ever, impressed with Orry's celebrity content.

One user wrote, "Orry with Rekha Ji in a reel was not on my 2025 bingo card."

Another commented, "Orry!!! The best influencer from now to infinity."

A third added, "I pay my Internet bills for Orry's random reels."

Other celebrities spotted at the bash included Manish Malhotra, Shabana Azmi, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina.

In A Nutshell

Several stars attended the recent party hosted by Boney Kapoor. But the highlight of the evening turned out to be the heart-warming moment between Orry and Rekha, captured in Orry's viral reel that has got everyone talking.

