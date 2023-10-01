This Video Of Shabana Azmi And Boney Kapoor Dancing To Junglee Song Is Pure Joy

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: azmishabana18)

Another day, another throwback gold from Shabana Azmi's happy album. The veteran actress has shared a video from her husband, iconic lyricist Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday party. Javed Akhtar celebrated his 75th birthday in January 2020. In the clip, we can see producer Boney Kapoor and Shabana Azmi grooving to the classic song — Mere Yaar Shabba Khair — from the 1961 film Junglee. Towards the end, Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao joins them. We also get a glimpse of Javed Akhtar. Sharing the video, Shabana Azmi wrote, “Not to miss out Boney Kapoor at the same 70s party on Javed Akhtar's birthday doing Mere Yaar Shabba Khair.”

For those who are feeling like listening to Mere Yaar Shabba Khair, we have it ready for you. The song featured Shammi Kapoor and Saira Banu. It was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi.

Now, let us focus on the next set of birthday pictures shared by Shabana Azmi on Instagram. Here, we get a glimpse of Anil Kapoor, Javed Akhtar and his son, filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar. The note attached to the post read, “This was for Javed [Akhtar]'s 75th birthday vintage party.”

Shabana Azmi was last seen in Ghoomer by R Balaki. The film also featured Abhishek Bachchan, Angad Bedi and Saiyami Kher. Ghoomer had its world premiere at Indian Film festival of Melbourne.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee said, “The film's propensity to embrace excess with all its might should not matter because Ghoomer, despite the wide berth that it gives to considerations about what is possible and what isn't in a serious game of international cricket, has no dearth of heart. Who does not like an underdog story that reminds us of the human capacity to dig deep and soar when matters hit rock bottom?”