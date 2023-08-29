To Alia Bhatt, From Screen Grandmom Shabana Azmi: 'Nazar Na Lage'

Shabana Azmi shared this image. Courtesy: ShabanaAzmi)

Alia Bhatt has got a new admirer. She is none other than Shabana Azmi. On Tuesday, Shabana Azmi wished Alia Bhatt for remaining at the "top of her game". Shabana Azmi's wish came days after Alia Bhatt won her first National award for Gangubai Kathiawadi last week. Shabana Azmi has played Alia's on-screen grandmother in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Sharing a picture from the film, Shabana Azmi wrote in the caption, "My lovely lovely @aliaabhatt . My cup brimmeth over with pride at how you are on top of your game in every way...Nazar na lage (May God save you from evil eyes!)." Shabana Azmi used the hashtags of Alia's parents and Ranbir Kapoor in her post. Soni Razdan wrote in the comments section, "Such a beautiful picture" and dropped a string of heart emojis.

Take a look at Shabana Azmi's post for Alia Bhatt:

Alia Bhatt shared a gratitude post soon after her big win. She wrote, "To Sanjay Sir..To the entire crew..To my family..To my team & last but most definitely not the least. To my audience..This national award is yours .. because without you ALL none of this would be possible.. seriously!!! I am SO grateful.. I do not take moments like these lightly.. I hope to continue to entertain for as long as I can..Love and light..Gangu (also known as alia)."

Alia also shared a note for fellow winner Kriti Sanon, who was recognized for her performance in Mimi. Alia wrote, "P.S - Kriti .. I remember messaging you the day I saw Mimi .. it was such an honest and powerful performance.. I cried and cried.. so so well deserved.. shine on you star... the world is your oyster @kritisanon."

Take a look at Alia's post here:

Shabana Azmi shares cordial relation with Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. Shabana and Soni Razdan worked together in films like Khamosh and Mandi. Shabana Azmi has also worked in Mahesh Bhatt's directorial Arth.

Alia Bhatt is known for movies like Dear Zindagi, Raazi, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. In Gangubai Kathiawadi, she plays a real life sex-worker-turned activist.