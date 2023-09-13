Shabana Azmi's Throwback To A 'Fun Evening' With Kartik Aaryan And Malaika Arora

Shabana Azmi with Kartik Aaryan and Malaika Arora. (Courtesy: ShabanaAzmi)

Shabana Azmi has shared a throwback picture from the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne (IIFM). The 14th edition of the festival took place from August 11 to August 20. In the pic, we can see the veteran actress with Malaika Arora and Kartik Aaryan smiling for the camera. Sharing the photograph, Shabana Azmi wrote, “Fun evening at Melbourne Film Festival with Kartik Aaryan and Malaika Arora.” Shabana Azmi'sGhoomer had its “world premiere” at the film festival. The R Balki directorial also featured Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, and Angad Bedi. Ghoomer was released in theatres on August 18. Meanwhile, Kartik's Satyaprem Ki Katha had a special screening at IIFM.

Check out Shabana Azmi's throwback post:

Here are some more pictures shared by Shabana Azmi from the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne (IIFM):

Last week, Shabana Azmi's husband, the legendary poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar, was awarded the Honorary Doctorate of Literature from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) University in London. Sharing a photograph from the ceremony, the actress wrote, “Congratulations, Javed Akhtar, on being awarded Honorary Doctorate of Literature from SOAS, University of London.” We can also spot Javed Akhtar's son Farhan Akhtar in the frame. Reacting to the post, Javed Akhtar's daughter, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, left a smiley emoticon. Farhan Akhtar's wife Shibani Dandekar dropped a heart emoji in the comments. Actress Neena Gupta wrote, “Congratulations.” Javed Akhtar has two children, Farhan and Zoya Akhtar, from his first marriage to Honey Irani. He has been married to Shabana Azmi since 1984.

Shabana Azmi is known for her films like Fire, Arth, Masoom, Amar Akbar Anthony, Chalk n Duster, Mandi, Fakira, and Parvarish among others. Shabana Azmi is slated to co-star with Zeenat Aman in celebrity designer Manisha Malhotra's directorial debut Bun Tikki.