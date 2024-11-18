Do You Know How Orry Got Into “Boney Kapoor’s Birthdays”? Read Below

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani's friendship with Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor is no secret. He is a close member of Boney Kapoor's family. But do you know how he became a regular invitee to the Kapoor birthday parties? Well, Orry revealed it himself in a hilarious video he posted on Instagram. The clip showcases someone scrolling through his Instagram Stories on a cellphone featuring Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughters Khushi and Janhvi, alongside Arjun and Anshula Kapoor — from Boney Kapoor's first marriage to Mona Shourie Kapoor. The first photo captures Orry posing with Khushi. “SIS-stars” read the text on top. Orry called his equation with Arjun “Brothers for life”. Another snap proved that Janhvi was like a “family” to Orry. Anshula shared the frame with Orry in the final photograph that came with the note, “sisters before misters”.

As the video progresses, it is revealed that Boney Kapoor is looking at the pictures. He makes an annoyed face before the camera switches to Orry. He is seen making rotis in the kitchen. “How I get into Boney Kapoor birthdays,” read Orry's fun caption. Janhvi Kapoor was quick to react to the pictures. “Icon” she commented before clarifying, “My dad I mean.” Arjun Kapoor called Orry. “The Roti maker 2024.” Maheep Kapoor dropped multiple laughing emojis.

Boney Kapoor celebrated his 69th birthday on November 11. On the occasion, Orry uploaded a series of pictures on his Instagram Stories wishing the film producer. His caption also indicated that it was Boney Kapoor who “jump-started” his career. Later, the snaps were shared on Reddit. In the first click, Orry poses with Boney Kapoor displaying his signature hand gesture. Both flash beaming smiles.

Orry wrote, “Happy Birthday my Boney Kapoor. The man who lit my match, sparked my spark and accidentally caused a bon(ey) fire. It has now been 3 years since you first jumped started my career as a public personality and I thank you every day since. Wishing you all the love and joy the world has to offer and thank you for sharing your beautiful family and home with me all the time.”

Orry often drops hilarious posts on Instagram that can instantly make up your day. Be sure to check them out if you are having a bad day. As per his latest Instagram Stories, Orry is currently holidaying in Nepal. Take a lookL