Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Her Paintings Because Boney Kapoor Wants To "Forward Them To His Friend Groups"

Janhvi Kapoor delighted her fans with a pleasant surprise on Sunday. The Devera actor posed with some of her paintings. She painted an image of goddess laxmi and a beautiful scenary on canvas. Sharing the pictures, Janhvi wrote, "When papa makes u pose like a student with your paintings so he can forward it to his friend groups and try to hype ur very basic art skills." The comments section was swamped with a whole lot of love. Designer Manish Malhotra dropped a strings of heart emojis in the comments section. Ananya Panday wrote, "Cute." Zoya Akhtar dropped a red heart emoji. Another comment read, "My talented lil baby." Another comment read, "Very cute." Take a look:

Last month, Janhvi Kapoor along with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan appeared on the Great Indian Kapil Show. Devara's cast entered the stage dancing, entertaining the audience. In one segment Jr NTR jokingly told Kapil Sharma, "I have been wondering for the last five minutes if you are going to ask me to sit". The comedian-actor flashed an embarrassing smile and responded, "Oh, why not? Please come, please."

In another segment, Janhvi shared a culinary anecdote from her family. She said that at one point her father, film producer Boney Kapoor started preferring idli sambar over aloo paranthas which irked Sridevi. "Mom began arguing like a North Indian," she added. Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek also made an appearance in the promo.

Janhvi Kapoor had a string of releases this year like Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Ulajh. Neither of them worked at the box office. Janhvi's Telugu debut Devara: Part 1 opened to mixed reviews but it fetched big numbers at the box office.