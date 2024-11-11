The Internet Is Convinced Khushi Kapoor Is Dating Vedang Raina. Courtesy Her Customised Bracelet

Khushi Kapoor's latest Instagram entry made the Internet convince that she is dating Vedang Raina. Khushi recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation. She was accompanied by sister Janhvi Kapoor on the trip. Khushi, wearing a swimsuit, shared pictures on her Instagram feed. Fans spotted that Sridevi's younger daughter is wearing a bracelet, spelling out her rumoured boyfriend's name. Khushi's elder sister Janhvi Kapoor also sported a customized necklace with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's name (Shiku) written over it a couple of months ago. Take a look at what Khushi posted:

On the eve of birthday, the Archies actor hosted a pyjama party for her friends. Khushi shared fun-filled pictures from her birthday famjam. While her BFFs like Anjini Dhawan, Aaliyah Kashyap, Muskan Chanana wore pink pyjamas, the birthday girl chose a light-shade night suit. Khushi was joined by her cousin Shanaya Kapoor, while her sister Janhvi Kapoor was missing. The talking point of the pictures is Khushi's rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina, who joined the party. In one click, Boney Kapoor can be seen with his arm on Vedang's shoulder. Khushi wrote in the caption, "Chapter 24." Take a look:

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have been spotted together several times in recent months. On Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, Khushi Kapoor responded wittily to Karan's question about her relationship rumours with Vedang Raina. She said, "You know that scene in Om Shanti Om where there's a row of people just saying, 'Om and I were just good friends'?" The rumoured couple walked the ramp together for designer Gaurav Gupta at ICW 2024 in August. They were spotted together at film screenings, parties and events.

Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor co-starred in The Archies. Vedang has been praised for his performance in Alia Bhatt's Jigra, though the film didn't work at the box office. Khushi Kapoor's upcoming project is Naadaniyaan, where she will star alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.