Inside Janhvi Kapoor's Beach Date With Sunset, Sand And Sister Khushi Kapoor's Company

Janhvi Kapoor recently shared pictures from her beach holiday and they are all things nice. Accompanying her was the usual suspect - her sister Khushi Kapoor. In the pictures, Janhvi and Khushi could be seen looking at the sunset together. The Ulajh star summed up the picture-perfect moment with these words: "I'll be looking at the moon, but I'll be seeing you." While Janhvi opted for blue swimwear, Khushi picked a red swimsuit. Take a look at the post.

Janhvi Kapoor has had a busy year with back-to-back releases. She starred in Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. She then starred in Ulajh, co-starring Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah, Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang and Rajesh Tailang. Janhvi has also signed a film with Ram Charan. She will also star in Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

Shashank Khaitan has worked with Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak, which marked her acting debut. Varun and Janhvi featured together in the controversial 2023 film Bawaal.

Khushi, on the other hand, made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies last year. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.