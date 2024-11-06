New Day, New Pics Of Khushi Kapoor From Her 24th Birthday Celebrations

Khushi Kapoor's birthday festivities are still not over. On Wednesday, Khushi Kapoor shared new pictures from her birthday celebrations. In the pictures, Khushi Kapoor can be seen cutting the birthday cake. She can be seen making a wish in another click. Another picture features Khushi Kapoor and her BFF Muskan Chanana. Khushi dropped a series of loved-up emojis in the caption. Muskan wrote in the comments section, "Love you my pumpkin." Sunita Kapoor wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday darling Khushi." Tara Sharma wrote, "A very happy birthday Khushi. Loads of good wishes and love." Orry dropped a few love emojis as well.

On the eve of birthday, the Archies actor hosted a pyjama party for her friends. Khushi shared fun-filled pictures from her birthday famjam. While her BFFs like Anjini Dhawan, Aaliyah Kashyap, Muskan Chanana wore pink pyjamas, the birthday girl chose a light-shade night suit. Khushi was joined by her cousin Shanaya Kapoor, while her sister Janhvi Kapoor was missing. The talking point of the pictures is Khushi's rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina, who joined the party. In one click, Boney Kapoor can be seen with his arm on Vedang's shoulder. Khushi wrote in the caption, "Chapter 24." Take a look:

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have been spotted together several times in recent months. On Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, Khushi Kapoor responded wittily to Karan's question about her relationship rumours with Vedang Raina. She said, "You know that scene in Om Shanti Om where there's a row of people just saying, 'Om and I were just good friends'?" The rumoured couple walked the ramp together for designer Gaurav Gupta at ICW 2024 in August. They were spotted together at film screenings, parties and events.

Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor co-starred in The Archies. Vedang has been praised for his performance in Alia Bhatt's Jigra, though the film didn't work at the box office. Khushi Kapoor's upcoming project is Naadaniyaan, where she will star alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.