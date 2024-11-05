Khushi Kapoor Turns 23: A Look At Her Pajama Party

Happy Birthday, Khushi Kapoor. The actress turns 23. Celebration? A super fun pajama party. How do we know? Well, just head straight to her Instagram Stories and you will know. In the first snap, Khushi re-shared a picture posted by one of her buddies. She looks the prettiest in a striped, silk-white pajama set. Oh, and, her furry friend Panda is also part of the frame. The picture was originally shared by Malaya Nagpal. The note attached to the post read, “Bestie birthday girl ily.” She has also added red hearts to the caption.

In the next post, Khushi Kapoor can be seen striking a cute pose with Anjini Dhawan. In one of the frames, the two are seen sharing a warm hug.

Wait, there is more. We also got a glimpse of Khushi Kapoor's birthday party decor. From balloons with the words “PAJAMA PARTY” to floral decor, everything looked textbook perfect. Don't miss the canvas arranged on the table.

Khushi Kapoor also took to Instagram to share heartfelt pictures from her birthday celebration, featuring joyful moments with her family. In the caption she wrote, "Chapter 24. My favourite people with the most ideal surprise celebration."

Not too long ago, Khushi Kapoor jetted off for a coastal vacation. Her travel partner was the usual suspect — her sister, actress Janhvi Kapoor. She offered glimpses of her tropical escapade on Instagram. From taking sun-kissed selfies to watching the dolphins playing in the turquoise waters, indulging in chocolate desserts and dressing up to the nines, Khushi had the time of her life. One of the pictures from the album also featured a beautiful painting of a shoreline, underlining Khushi's love for art.

Here's another photograph from Khushi Kapoor's beach date with Janhvi. “I will be looking at the moon, but I will be seeing you,” read Jahnvi's side note.

Khushi Kapoor debuted in the entertainment world with the Netflix film The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the musical comedy was based on the popular Archie comics. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Jigra fame Vedang Raina were also a part of the project.

On the work front, Khushi Kapoor will next be seen in an upcoming romantic drama alongside Junaid Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan, this untitled film is scheduled for theatrical release on February 7, 2025.