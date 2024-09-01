Khushi Kapoor's August Photo Dump With BFFs Aaliyah Kashyap, Kareema Barry And Others

Khushi Kapoor is welcoming September with a special post. The actress has posted a carousel on Instagram, featuring her August photo dump. It was the initial frame that caught our undivided attention. The photo was from a girls' day out, where Khushi had a blast with her BFFs – Kareema Barry, Aaliyah Kashyap, Muskan Chanana and Sakshi Shivdasani. All five of them looked adorable while posing for a groufie. Next, Khushi shared a mirror selfie, and we could not help but notice her cool camera cover, which had a little space for lip gloss – a total game-changer! There was also a video of Khushi and Muskan spending quality time together. Following that, we saw the actress playing with her pet dogs. The last slide features a throwback image of little Khushi with her face smeared in what looks like chocolate.

In her caption, Khushi Kapoor simply wrote, “August” and dropped a white heart. Responding to the post, Aaliyah Kashyap said, “My mochuuuu baby.” Kareema Barry posted red hearts. Muskan Chanana commented, “Ily.”

Khushi Kapoor, Muskan Chanana and Aaliyah Kashyap set friendship goals like no other. In July, Muskan uploaded a video, where the trio was joined by Khushi's rumoured beau actor Vedang Raina and Aaliyah's fiance, American entrepreneur Shane Gregoire. In the clip, they reenact the TV series The Kardashians Spoof's famous “orange soda” scene.

Muskan, playing Kim, says, “You should get the orange soda. It's amazing.” Khushi, as Kourtney, responds, “ok.” Vedang and Shane take on the roles of attendants. Vedang asks, “What would you ladies like to drink?” Muskan orders, “Orange soda, please.” Khushi, who quickly changes her mind, says, “I'll have the strawberry soda.” Aaliyah, playing Khloe, adds, “Me too. Strawberry soda.” In the end, Muskan delivers the viral dialogue, “I am so shocked and betrayed right now.”

“A story of betrayal,” read the text attached to the post.

In terms of work, Khushi Kapoor was last seen in The Archies. She will next appear in Naadaniyaan.