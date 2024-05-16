Anurag Kashyap On Daughter Aaliyah's Wedding To Shane Gregoire: 'I Am Happy But...'

Anurag Kashyap shared this image. (courtesy: anuragkashyap10)

Gangs Of Wasseypur director Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah is all set to marry her boyfriend Shane Gregoire next year. In a new episode of the podcast Young Dumb and Anxious, Anurag Kashyap hilariously talked about Aaliyah's wedding budget, which is equivalent to the budget for one of his movies. Reacting to the LOL statement, Aaliyah told her dad that he should be grateful he doesn't have more children to finance weddings for. Aaliyah said, “It's okay. I am your only daughter. I feel like you can make an exception. You are lucky you don't have more children so you don't have to do this again and again. I am your only child so it's one and done. So, it's fine. It's once in a lifetime thing.”

When Aaliyah asked her dad about his thoughts on her getting married, he replied, “I am happy but I am also like, ‘The world has changed so much.' I also got married when I was around your age but we were not wise as you are, as your generation is… We were not prepped for it. We were not ready for it.”

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to her long-term partner Shane Gregoire in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai last year. Aaliyah Kashyap announced the news of her engagement on Instagram by posting these pictures in May and she wrote, "So this happened. To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my fiance. You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real and unconditional love feels like. Saying yes to you was the easiest thing I've ever done and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever and always fiance (still can't believe I get to call you that AAHHHH)."

For the unversed, Anurag was previously married to Aarti Bajaj from 1997 to 2009, and later to Kalki from 2011 to 2015. Anurag Kashyap is best known for directing films such as Dev.D, Gangs Of Wasseypur (both the parts), Mukkabaaz, Lust Stories, and Ghost Stories among others. His last project Kennedy, was screened at the Cannes Film Festival last year.