Viral: Rumoured Couple Khushi Kapoor And Vedang Raina Recreate The Kardashians' 'Orange Soda' Scene

The image was shared on X. (courtesy: muskan_chanana)

Pause everything and head straight to fashion influencer Muskan Chanana's Instagram page. She has shared a delightful video featuring her Bollywood BFFs Khushi Kapoor, Khushi's rumoured boyfriend, actor Vedang Raina, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, YouTuber Aaliyah Kashyap, and Aaliyah's fiance, American entrepreneur Shane Gregoire. They are having a blast lip-syncing and reenacting the famous “orange soda” scene from the TV series The Kardashians Spoof. In the video, Muskan, portraying Kim, says, “You should get the orange soda. It's amazing.” Khushi, as Kourtney, responds with an “ok.” Then, Vedang and Shane take on the roles of attendants, holding menus, with Vedang asking, “What would you ladies like to drink?” Muskan confidently orders, “Orange soda, please,” while Khushi quickly changes her mind, saying, “I'll have the strawberry soda.” Aaliyah, playing Khloe, chimes in, “Me too. Strawberry soda.” Towards the end, Muskan delivers the iconic line, “I am so shocked and betrayed right now.”

In her caption, Muskan Chanana playfully wrote, “A story of betrayal.” Reacting to the post, Janhvi Kapoor commented, “I feel like you've been wanting to make this reel for 2 yes congrats.” Responding to Janhvi's comment, Muskan said, “Ok but can you come home already.” Orhan Awatramani seems to be experiencing FOMO, as he posted a crying face emoji. Fashion critic Sufi Motiwala chimed in, saying, “So not watermelon.”

Check out the video below:

This funny video follows shortly after Khushi Kapoor's sister, actress Janhvi Kapoor and her bestie Orry recreated a scene from the 2004 movie Mean Girls. In the Instagram video shared by Orry, they mimic the scene where Regina and Cady have a confrontation at school. The text overlay on the video reads, “When she reminds you that you're not actually famous.” Orry is visibly upset and walks away from Janhvi, who tries to calm him down by saying, "Orry, wait. I didn't mean for that to happen."

Orry replies, "To find out everybody hates me. I don't care." Janhvi Kapoor continues to plead with Orry, saying, "Orry, please. Orry, stop." Orry fires back, "You know what everybody says about you? They say you are a homeschooled jungle freak who is a less hot version of me. Yeah."

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor's Mr & Mrs Mahi is currently running cinemas. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina were seen together in The Archies.