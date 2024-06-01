Janhvi Kapoor And Orry Recreated This Iconic Mean Girls Scene. BRB, Still Laughing

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy: orry)

Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, is back with another fun Instagram post featuring his BFF, actress Janhvi Kapoor. On Friday, which coincided with the release of Janhvi's film Mr & Mrs Mahi, Orry shared a video on Instagram. In the clip, the two friends imitate a scene from 2004 film Mean Girls — the one in which Regina (played by Rachel McAdams) and Cady (portrayed by Lindsay Lohan) have a fight in front of school. The text on the video reads, “When she reminds you that you're not actually famous.” In the clip, Orry is seen walking away from Janhvi in a cranky mood. Janhvi tries to calm him down, saying, "Orry, wait. I didn't mean for that to happen." Orry responds, "To find out everybody hates me. I don't care."

Continuing to persuade him, Janhvi Kapoor says, "Orry, please. Orry, stop." Orry retorts, "You know what everybody says about you? They say you are a homeschooled jungle freak who is a less hot version of me. Yeah." In his caption, Orry wrote, “Just cause her movie is out today.” Reacting to the post, Janhvi Kapoor said, “Love u.” In response, Orry wrote, “More.”

Check out the video below:

Orry and Janhvi Kapoor often set BFF goals. Not too long ago Orry shared a series of pics and videos from an award show. Guess who he was sitting with? Of course, Janhvi Kapoor. In one of the clips, Janhvi can be seen planting a sweet kiss on Orry's forehead. Did we just hear a collective “awww”? “Out of the darkness and into the sun, but I won't forget the ones that I once loved,” Orry wrote in the caption.

Before that, Janhvi Kapoor and Orry had a blast during their trip to Amsterdam. Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Varun's wife Natasha Dalal, and others joined the BFFs on their vacation. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Orry wrote, “When you feel so tired but you can't sleep.”

Orry, who is famous for being famous, answered the million-dollar question – “What does he do?” – during his appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 8. Click here to read his answer.