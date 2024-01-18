Koffee With Karan 8: Orry Answers The Million Dollar Question 'What Does He Do?'

Image instagrammed by Orry. (courtesy: Orry)

Bollywood's favourite BFF Orry aka Orhan Awatramani is making headlines for his appearance as a guest on the finale episode of Koffee With Karan 8. Karan Johar took one for the team and put forth some burning questions to Orry. On top of the list was the one question that the internet has been asking for months now – “What does Orry do?” On being asked this, Orry – without batting an eyelid – said, “I do my best.” So impressed was Karan Johar by the answer that he gleefully declared that he would repeat this answer if ever faced with the same question. For context, last year, Orry brought the Indian internet community to a standstill with his response to the standard “what do you do” question. He famously declared, "You go for a job, you are a jobber. You paint, you are a painter. I am living, I am a liver. Yea, I am a liver,” and we were gifted a meme-fest and a pop culture moment.

On the show, Karan Johar also asked Orry about his first job. Unsurprisingly, Orry's first job had a Bollywood connection and no small one at that. He shared, “My first job, when I was in college in New York, was for the usher position, a highly sought-after position at the Children Should Wash Their Hands Conference... Not many people know this -- I was usher number 3 to Kajol, and she probably doesn't know this. This was in 2013 in New York. I think at The Pierre. She was giving this speech and I asked her security for a humble photo and I was declined.”

Given that Orry and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn are now BFFs and inseparable, Karan Johar pointed out: “The great irony! Because she wouldn't know that one day down the years, you would be in a million photos with her daughter.”

Agreeing to this, Orry said: “Yeah, life does come full circle... I love Nysa like she is my younger sister.”

Orry also revealed that his first brush with popularity was courtesy of filmmaker Boney Kapoor. FYI: Boney Kapoor's daughters – Janhvi and Khushi [both actors] – are Orry's BFFs as well. “If you want to blame someone, blame Boney Kapoor. Blame him. Because the first time I got the limelight, it was his fault. I was attending his daughter's birthday, and when I entered the gate, the media was like, click, click, click… And Boney uncle, being the gentleman that he is, had come down to receive me,” Orry revealed. Read the complete story here.

